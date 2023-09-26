Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsMoto3 vs Motegi: three riders, one point, and a home hero

Moto3 vs Motegi: three riders, one point, and a home hero

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Moto3 vs Motegi: three riders, one point, and a home hero

Moto3 Vs Motegi: Three Riders, One Point, And A Home HeroThe Moto3™ Championship has been closing up for a while, but it’s rarely been closer than this. Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3) remains the leader by virtue of his three wins to Jaume Masia’s (Leopard Racing) two, but they’re now equal on points after Masia’s win in India.

And Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) is now just one single point behind, right as the paddock touches down on his home turf at Motegi… where he was also on the podium last year. He’s the highest finisher from 2022 who returns to race the track in the class this year, too.

David Alonso (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team), meanwhile, is now fourth overall after he took another top five, coming home just behind Holgado at Buddh. The rider for whom India was an expensive weekend in the standings was instead veteran Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo), whose adventurous Saturday morning gained him a back of the grid start and Long Lap, had a mountain that was just that little too high to climb on Sunday. Öncü will be going all out to gain that ground back and get his elbows out in the process at Motegi. Finally, Kaito Toba (SIC58 Squadra Corse) arrives from a first podium of the season just in time for home turf as well, so he’ll want to stay in that postcode.

We’re straight back in action this weekend, so will there be a change of leader for the first time this year? Or has Holgado got more in his pocket after some good damage limitation in India? Tune in for Moto3™’s return to Motegi, with lights out at 12:00 (GMT +9) on Sunday!

For more Moto3 info checkout our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
New Series of Shed & Buried in October

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
New Series Of Shed & Buried In October

New Series of Shed & Buried in October

Frank Duggan - 0