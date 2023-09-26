Search
Can anyone catch Acosta at Motegi?

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Can Anyone Catch Acosta At Motegi?Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) is on a serious roll. Another dominant performance in India extended his advantage once more, but at least for Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) it was only a five-point swing, all things considered.

After a tougher run, the Italian has been right back in the front fight over the last two rounds too, so he’ll want to repeat that in Japan… and more.

Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team), meanwhile, had an eye on victory before his clash with Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools Speed Up), which also gained the latter two Long Laps for his trouble. That’ll be a hurdle for Lopez, and the deficit to the top is a bigger hurdle for Dixon as both arrive looking to bounce back.

After a return to the rostrum for the first time this year, Joe Roberts (Italtrans Racing Team) will want to keep that going at Motegi too, and the rider he just got the better of in that spectacular last lap duel, Sergio Garcia (Pons Wegow Los40), will be gunning for another bite of that top five cherry as his rookie momentum in the intermediate class keeps impressing.

All that said, Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) will be stealing plenty of the spotlight. As the home hero, but also as the winner in 2022 after a truly impressive weekend. Can he go back to back on home turf? We’ll find out on Sunday at 13:15 (GMT +9) as the intermediate class take on the Mobility Resort Motegi!

For more Moto2 info checkout our dedicated Moto2 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

Moto3 vs Motegi: three riders, one point, and a home hero

Moto3 vs Motegi: three riders, one point, and a home hero

