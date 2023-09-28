Limited edition of just 50 naked bikes, sporting exclusive BRABUS design and available in two premium colour schemes – “Onyx Black” and “Diamond White”

The first BRABUS motorcycle was presented in February 2022, using the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO platform as its base. Available in two colourways and limited to 77 bikes of each, all 154 BRABUS 1300 R naked bikes were sold in less than two minutes. The second generation, the Edition 23, comprised two collections made up 145 motorcycles per colour, and all 290 units sold out similarly quickly. Production of the BRABUS series is now coming to an end with its final build – the exclusive BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE EDITION. Produced as a farewell to this fascinating hyper naked motorcycle and marking the end of an era, a series of 50 elaborately refined motorcycles are available across two colour schemes – 25 in “Onyx Black” and 25 in “Diamond White”. The extravagant design is complimented by the “Frozen Gold” finish of select components and a further expanded carbon package.

The BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE EDITION is powered by the V-twin engine found in the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R and rated at an impressive 132 kW / 180 hp. However, this exclusive series particularly impresses with its spectacular BRABUS signature design. The LED headlight provides a symmetrical and unmistakable silhouette, framed by a BRABUS exposed-carbon visor, with the signature design combining classic motorcycle design with modern features, such as motorsport inspired side fairings with integrated winglets. These winglets accompany various parts of the front fender in being produced from this hi-tech composite material. In addition to the winglets, the striking BRABUS Monoblock Z hi-tech forged wheels, the decorative rings around the twin BRABUS sports exhaust silencers, the individual model number Sign of Excellence badge on the tank and the BRABUS MASTERPIECE badge on the seat pad all feature “Frozen Gold” detail. This premium detail, combined with each bikes unique model number displayed on the TFT display, reinforces the motorcycle’s exclusivity and limited-edition status.

The BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE EDITION is available for 41,930 euros.

The philosophy of refining a high-end bike such as the KTM 1290 SUPER DUKE R EVO and giving it a very special profile in the hallmark BRABUS design idiom struck a chord with motorcycle connoisseurs from all over the world. After two sold-out limited editions of this hyper naked bike, there is now one last chance to score one of the world’s most extraordinary machines, capable of becoming a collecters item.

Equally exclusive, the BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE EDITION comes in two variants: “Onyx Black” and “Diamond White”, with 25 of each colour built. Compared with the previous limited editions, the MASTERPIECE EDITION features an even more extensive carbon package, including covers for the single-sided swingarm, the triangular frame sections under the tank and seat, and a cover for the top of the alternator enclosure.

Both versions of the new BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE EDITION feature a matte black trellis frame and a powerful KTM LC8 V-twin engine with a displacement of 1.3 litres, which gives the BRABUS 1300 R special model its name. This engine produces a maximum output of 132 kW / 180 hp at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque of 140 Nm at 8,000 rpm, catapulting the MASTERPIECE EDITION into three figure speeds without breaking a sweat.

The WP semi-active suspension ensures sporty and safe handling, wile offering electronic adjustment. AUTO mode independently adapts to the road conditions and input of each rider, while at the touch of a button the rider can manually toggle between different settings that range from cruising comfort to a firm ride suitable for sportier street riding or laps on the racetrack. Various rider modes are available to modify the power delivery to suit all styles of riding, depending on rider intent.

A sports focused ride is further delivered by way of a tailor-made tyre and wheel combination. The 17-inch BRABUS Monoblock Z “GOLD PLATINUM” wheels are specifically developed for this special series and are manufactured using state-of-the-art forging and CNC technologies. Diamond-polished sections give the nine-spoke design an even more exclusive look to match the MASTERPIECE model name. These premium wheels wear performance tyres that offer outstanding grip and feel, with a 120/70 R 17 at the front and 200/55 R 17 at the rear.

The design of the BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE EDITION is a seamless fit with the extravagant looks created in the BRABUS design studio, with attention to detail and premium styling taking centre stage – wfrom the “Diamond Rising” quilted custom seat, the golden BRABUS MASTERPIECE badge on the padded tail cowl or the individually adjustable foot pegs, adjustable clutch and brake levers, that enable the rider to find the perfect seating position.

All of this makes the exclusive motorcycle from the latest cooperation between KTM and BRABUS the perfect choice for motorcycle enthusiasts with a penchant for power, outstanding driving dynamics and extravagant design. Available to order now in “Onyx Black” or “Diamond White”, limited to just 25 in each colour.

Each motorcycle of the MASTERPIECE EDITION is delivered with exclusive accessories, including a tailor-made indoor cover as well as a floor mat featuring BRABUS 1300 R design for the parking space in the garage. Of course, both feature golden BRABUS MASTERPIECE emblems. The key for each motorcycle comes in an exclusive carbon box that sports the logo of this limited edition model. In addition, each of the fifty owners of this motorcycle will get the opportunity to enjoy an exclusive guided tour of the BRABUS Manufaktur in Bottrop.

The special equipment features of the BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE EDITION:



BRABUS “1 of 25” Sign of Excellence badge with “Frozen Gold” highlights

BRABUS 1300 R MASTERPIECE badge on seat pad

Front fender elements, tank and tail cowl with a choice of “Onyx Black” or “Diamond White” paintwork

Frame painted matte black

Exclusive carbon package consisting of dash and connector covers, triangular covers for the rear side fairing as well as a cover for the single-sided swingarm

BRABUS Monoblock Z ”GOLD PLATINUM” forged alloy wheels

BRABUS 1300 R slip-on dual exhaust with accent rings in “Frozen Gold”

Heated, black BRABUS single seat with “Diamond Rising” quilting pattern

BRABUS start animation and color scheme for the display

BRABUS exposed-carbon headlight visor with round LED headlight

BRABUS exposed-carbon side fairings with integrated winglets

BRABUS exposed-carbon front spoiler

CNC-milled BRABUS triple clamp

Adjustable, CNC-milled BRABUS front brake and clutch levers

CNC-milled BRABUS aluminum caps for brake and clutch hydraulics reservoirs

Adjustable, CNC-milled BRABUS foot pegs

CNC-milled BRABUS aluminum caps for gas tank and oil tank

BRABUS bar end mirrors

BRABUS exposed-carbon tail with single seat and short license plate bracket

LED turn signals, with integrated tail lights and brake lights at the rear

WP APEX semi-active suspension, choice of AUTO mode or manually adjustable

WP PRO COMPONENTS (WP APEX PRO 7117) steering damper

Engine electronics with five selectable riding modes (STREET – SPORT – RAIN – PERFORMANCE – TRACK).

Quick-action throttle

Heated grips

Lightweight lithium-ion battery

Additional BRABUS exposed-carbon components

Tailor-made BRABUS indoor motorcycle cover

Exclusive BRABUS floor mat for parking the bike in the garage

Exclusive BRABUS carbon key box with BRABUS MASTERPIECE emblem

For more KTM Motorcycles UK news check out our dedicated page KTM Motorcycles UK News

or head to the official KTM Motorcycles UK website www.ktm.com/en-gb.html