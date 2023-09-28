REMARKABLE RACING MACHINES FEATURED IN THE TWO-DAY AUTUMN STAFFORD SALE

Another headline is the Ex-works, Troy Bayliss 2003 Ducati 990cc GP3 Grand Prix, estimated at £270,000-300,000. The very first Ducati MotoGP model, the Ducati represented the manufacturer’s arrival at Grand Prix racing’s premier 500cc class after around a 30-year absence. Also known as the ‘Desmosedici’, it features a V4 engine that was widely recognized as the most powerful on the grid. It is one of only twelve GP3 GP bikes believed to still exist today, which makes this racing machine a possibly once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own a piece of Ducati and MotoGP history.

An additional exciting lot in this category is the Ex-works, Anthony Gobert, 2000 Bimota SB8K World Superbike Championship, estimated at £115,000-135,000. This represents Bimota’s only race-winner, achieving victory at the Phillip Island round World Superbike Championship event in 2000. Ridden by Anthony Gobert, racing’s ‘bad boy’ and fan favorite, the machine has been untouched since the race and is one of only two Bimota SB8K factory bikes ever made.

These offerings will join the 80 without reserve motorcycles from the Anthony R. East Collection from the world-famous Isle of Man Museum. They have been on display within the beautiful grounds of The Old Vicarage at Kirk Michael on the TT course, and were lovingly brought together by the late Tony East, who was a regular presence at Stafford Classic Bike Shows. Highlights include: 1938 Triumph Speed Twin, estimated at £12,000-17,000, 1937 Triumph Tiger 90, estimated at £10,000-14,000, 1938 Triumph Tiger 80, estimated at £7,000-10,000, and 1951 Triumph Speed Twin, estimated at £7,000-10,000.

1938 Brough Superior 982cc SS80 Project, estimated at £40,000-45,000

1922/1923 P&M 600cc Motorcycle Combination, estimated at £16,000-20,000

1926 Norton 490cc Model 16H, estimated at £12,000-16,000

From 3 – 13 November, Bonhams|Cars will hold a major online sale comprising the highlight anticipated Forshaw Speedway Race Bib Collection. The collection represents decades of speedway history, and the sale follows the successful 2022 auction of 31 Speedway Motorcycles from the collection. The race bibs in the collection were amassed by the late enthusiast and engineer Richard Forshaw, whose father, Captain Ivan Forshaw, was a former motorcycle racer before founding the family’s respected Aston Martin specialist business in Dorset.

More auction news can be found on our dedicated page here: Motorcycle Auction News

For more information on Bonhams Motorcycles Auctions head to the official website: Bonhams Motorcycles