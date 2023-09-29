Search
Weise Nashua Women's Textile Jacket

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan
Weise Clothing

Weise Nashua Women’s Textile Jacket

For women who want a stylish motorcycle jacket that's packed with practical features, the Weise Nashua is a perfect fit

Designed for a comfortable and flattering fit, the Nashua comes in sizes 8-24, with accordion stretch panels down either side, which expand and contract to suit the wearer’s shape. Adjustment straps at the waist, sleeves and cuffs allow further fine-tuning for a snug fit.

AA-rated for safety, the Nashua has CE Level 2 shoulder and elbow armour and a CE back protector fitted as standard.  Reflective panel detailing front and back enhances nighttime visibility.

A waterproof and breathable membrane helps keep the rain out, while the 75gsm quilted thermal liner provides insulation on colder days. In warmer weather the liner can be removed, then the front and rear zipped vents can be opened to allow a cooling airflow.

At the rear is a long hem, to cover the lower back when sitting on a bike, and inside is a trouser connection zip, which can be attached to Weise trousers.

Available in Blue and Wine, the Weise Nashua retails at £199.99 (including VAT), and is covered by a two-year warranty for complete peace of mind.

For details of this and all Weise Clothing visit www.weiseclothing.comWeise Nashua Women’s Textile Jacket

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

