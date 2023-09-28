Alpinestars Celebrating 60 Years of Innovation

To celebrate 60 years of commitment to racing and innovation, Alpinestars presents “One Goal. One Vision.” narrated by our close friend, Keanu Reeves.

“One Goal. One Vision.” showcases Alpinestars’ unparalleled presence in all forms of motorsport, as well as cycling and action sports. The short film shines a well-deserved light on the champions, athletes, and teams throughout our 60-year history that drive us to constantly push the boundaries of what’s possible.

This film is a journey through the world of Alpinestars, a glimpse into why we race on Sunday: so we can innovate on Monday, sharing One Goal and One Vision with our elite athletes at the top of their sport.

In Buddh, India; Los Angeles, California; Suzuka, Japan; Fort Worth, Texas; Winchester, England; and Aragon, Spain; our athletes in MotoGP, AMA Supercross, F1, NASCAR, MXGP, and WorldSBK celebrated 60 years of Alpinestars in unison, racing in specially designed products to mark the milestone in style.

Alpinestars was established in 1963 and is the world-leading manufacturer of professional racing products, motorcycling airbag protection, high-performance apparel and technical footwear. Alpinestars understands that the best design and research is achieved under extreme conditions. Its involvement in Formula 1, NASCAR, AMA and World Motocross and MotoGP has led to the creation of the most advanced technical equipment for the racing world’s top athletes.