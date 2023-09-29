Legendary Darmah Ducati taken into ‘custody’ for 43 years by traffic policeman in Derbyshire is now for sale with iconic auctioneers at the NEC on November 12th.

One careful traffic policeman owner and only 13,300 miles from new, this example of the legendary Darmah Ducati comes to sale with Iconic Auctioneers on November 12th at the Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show for £10,000 to £12,000.

When you spend your professional life on the road as a traffic cop you know something about motorbikes. So, the choice of your own personal bike is of great interest. “Certainly this bikes owner showed great taste and discrimination in selecting this beautiful machine” says Mark Bryan of Iconic Auctioneers.

The bike’s owner worked as a traffic policeman for 25 years in the Derbyshire Peak District aboard a BMW 1,000 CC bike, chasing down speeding car drivers and stolen cars. He has now been retired for 25 years. Looking back to the day he bought his Ducati in 1980 for £2,500 he said: “I was in Heaven”. I loved the bike. People would stop me to admire it. There was just something about that twin cylinder engine. It was very easy to maintain as long as you had the oil and filters changed regularly. For anything more complicated the vendor would take the bike to Steve Wyn who serviced Mike Hailwood’s bikes.

The Darmah, named after a mythical Tiger-like beast, was introduced by Ducati in 1977 as a softer version of the 900SS. Marketed as a ‘Sports Tourer’ and incorporated a dual seat and less fierce power delivery. This, unrestored and original, correct numbers, example was registered new in the UK on 1st August 1980 in Derbyshire.

It has been owned by the same, ex-Police traffic officer, since new and includes original owner’s handbook and a service invoice from 2000. It shows an original 21,369km (13,278 miles) on the speedo.

Unused for some years now, engine turns over with compression but will need recommissioning before road use. Mark Bryan, Iconic Auctioneers Motorcycle Manager says, “This is a rare opportunity to acquire such an original example Ducati’s legendary Darmah SS. Fewer than 1500 SSD machines were made, with only about 100 sold in the UK.”

For more information on this motorcycle or any of the others already entered for the Motorcycle at the NEC Classic Motor Show Sale on 12th November, please see www.iconicauctioneers.com. If you have a motorcycle or collection that you are interested in selling, please contact our motorcycle specialists on +44 (0) 1926 691 141 or [email protected]. Entries for this sale close on the 13th of October.

More auction news can be found on our dedicated page here: Motorcycle Auction News

For more information on Iconic Auctioneers head to the official website: iconicauctioneers.com