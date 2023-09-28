The final showdown: Donington Park awaits!

The finale is guaranteed to be grand with the 2023 crown up for grabs at the final round of the season.

It was possible but not probable for Evan Belford (City Lifting/RS Racing) to lift the crown last time out, but with Sullivan Mounsey (Wilson Racing/Maddison Media) taking a win in Race 1 and then second in Race 2, the title fight rolls on. Now though, as the field arrives at Donington Park for the last two races of the year, Belford’s chance at wrapping it up is much, much bigger.

The number 52 leads by 37 points, with Mounsey his sole remaining challenger, so he could very easily win it on Saturday. If not, that final 25-point haul on Sunday remains in play. Still, Mounsey won’t go down without a fight, and we can bet on the number 4 running at the front since he also won Race 1 at the venue earlier this season. Belford just has to finish in the same postcode.

It’s not a two-horse race on track though. Amanuel Brinton (Kovara Projects/RS Racing) will surely feature again, a multiple winner this season including Race 2 last time out. He’ll want to sign off 2023 BTC duty with a bang. Lucas Brown (Amphibian Scaffolding/SP125 Racing) was well in the mix at Oulton Park too, and Harrison Dessoy (Microlise Cresswell Racing/Eastern Garage Racing) got back on the podium after a tougher run stretching back to his win at the very same Donington Park. Harley McCabe (McCabe Racing) has been somewhat AWOL from the rostrum battle and will want to end the year on a high too, having also been on the podium at Donington earlier in the season.

Who will come out on top in the final two races of the year? We’re about to find out, so tune in for the 2023 R&G British Talent Cup’s second visit to Donington Park this weekend – and see who lifts the crown!

For more info checkout our dedicated British Talent Cup News page

Or visit the official British Talent Cup website britishtalentcup.com