The new BMW R 1300 GS: “Next level GS” featuring new boxer engine and new suspension, with significantly reduced weight and increased GS competence all round.



BMW Motorrad established the new segment of touring enduros more than four decades ago with the R 80 G/S. The BMW GS with boxer engine has been the undisputed leader of the competitive field ever since. To ensure this remains the case in the future, BMW Motorrad has opted for an almost completely new design for the new R 1300 GS, with an impressive weight saving of 12 kg compared to the previous model.

The centrepiece is once again the legendary two-cylinder boxer engine. Its new design is more compact than ever before thanks to a gearbox located under the engine and a new camshaft drive arrangement. From exactly 1 300 cc it produces an output of 107 kW (145 hp) at 7 750 rpm, developing a maximum torque of 149 Nm at 6 500 rpm. This makes it by far the most powerful BMW boxer engine ever to be produced in series.

At the centre of the new suspension is the sheet metal shell main frame made of steel, which in addition to being significantly optimised in terms of installation space also offers higher levels of stiffness than the predecessor model. For the rear frame, the previous tubular steel structure has now been replaced with a die-cast aluminium construction. The new EVO Telelever front wheel guide with flex element and the revised EVO Paralever rear wheel guide also provide even greater steering precision and ride stability.

New electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) as optional equipment ex works, with dynamic adaptation of the damping and spring rate, and also load compensation.

The previous Dynamic ESA Next Generation electronic suspension itself provided a high level of ride safety and riding fun on a wide variety of terrains with its dynamic adjustment of the damping and adjustable spring rest at the rear. The new electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) now goes one step further, combining the dynamic adjustment of the front and rear damping with a corresponding adjustment of the spring rate (“spring stiffness”) – depending on the selected riding mode, riding condition and manoeuvres. The automatic adjustment of the spring rest ensures load compensation. This makes for an even more thrilling riding experience on all surfaces. Whether solo, in pairs or with bulky luggage – DSA ensures an even higher level of ride safety, performance and comfort.

Adaptive vehicle height control and sports suspension as optional equipment ex works.

Exclusively in conjunction with DSA as optional equipment ex works, two further items of optional equipment are available for the suspension of the new R 1300 GS: the new adaptive vehicle height control and the sports suspension.

With adaptive vehicle height control, the new R 1300 GS offers fully automatic adjustment of the vehicle height depending on the operating condition, thereby ensuring the greatest possible comfort without having to compromise on riding dynamics and banking freedom.

With 20 mm more spring travel at the front and rear and an optional athletically firm sports suspension specially developed for the GS, off-road riders are well catered for here.

Four riding modes now standard. “Enduro” riding mode for an enhanced off-road riding experience.

Even in standard trim, the new R 1300 GS now has four rather than three riding modes for adaptation to individual rider preferences. The “Rain” and “Road” riding modes allow riding characteristics to be adapted to most road conditions. With the “Eco” riding mode it is possible to achieve the maximum range on a single tank of fuel, while the additional riding mode “Enduro” enables an enhanced riding experience off the beaten track with a specific set-up for off-road use.

Matrix LED headlamps with innovative design as standard, state-of-the-art LED light units all round with turn indicators integrated in the hand protectors and Headlight Pro as optional equipment ex works.

BMW Motorrad is regarded as the pioneer par excellence when it comes to motorcycling safety and related innovations. Accordingly, the new R 1300 GS offers a new, very small full LED headlamp with a novel, distinctive light icon as standard. This illuminates the road with a hitherto unrivalled clarity, thereby ensuring even better perception in traffic. The light unit consists of two LED units for low and high beam along with four additional LED units for the daytime running light and the side light. State-of-the-art LED light units with newly designed LED turn indicators – integrated in the hand protectors at the front, function-integrated at the rear – round off the lighting concept of the new R 1300 GS. With the optional equipment item “Headlight Pro”, the beam of the standard full LED headlamp turns into the bend according to the banking position. In this way, the bend is almost fully illuminated because the light moves to where the motorcycle is heading.

Riding Assistant with Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW) and Lane Change Warning (SWW) for safe and convenient motorcycling.

The new BMW R 1300 GS features the new Riding Assistant option, consisting of the components Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW) and Lane Change Warning (SWW). Active Cruise Control (ACC) with integrated distance control can be used to set the desired riding speed as well as the distance to the vehicle in front. Front Collision Warning (FCW) with brake intervention is designed to prevent collisions and help reduce the severity of accidents, while Lane Change Warning monitors the lanes to the left and right and can help ensure a safe lane change while supporting use of the rear mirror.

The new R 1300 GS: the very highest level of touring and off-road expertise in an attractive basic variant along with the variants Triple Black, GS Trophy and Option 719 Tramuntana.

The new R 1300 GS features an entirely new design which is based on the traditional GS flyline while at the same time reflecting extreme compactness and significant weight reduction.

With a new aluminium fuel tank that has a much flatter ramp than on the predecessor models, the flyline is largely responsible for the very dynamic, light and accessible appearance of the new R 1300 GS. Here it was also possible to add a very sporty and dynamic accentuation by means of the continuous texture in the fuel tank centre cover.

The basic variant of the new BMW R 1300 GS perfectly embodies what the BMW Motorrad development team has endowed the GS legend with: compact arrangement of the components, high functionality of the equipment – and everything focused on the essentials. In Lightwhite solid paint and in conjunction with its sharply drawn lines and very clean appearance, the new R 1300 GS has a muscular appearance and embodies the boxer GS theme in pristine style.

TripleBlack is a model variant of the boxer GS that has been popular for many years. In this colour scheme, the new BMW R 1300 GS has a masculine attitude combined with exclusive surfaces.

The basic finish Racingblue metallic sets the tone for the model variant GS Trophy. With red and white tapes and inscriptions combined with a rear frame coated in white metallic matt, the GS Trophy stands for the very highest level of performance and sporty off-road riding.

The new R 1300 GS shows its exclusive and technically sophisticated side in the model variant Option 719 Tramuntana. This combines cross-spoke wheels in gold with a high-quality paint finish in Aurelius Green metallic and sophisticated milled aluminium parts.

The highlights of the new BMW R 1300 GS:

Completely newly designed boxer engine with bottom-mounted gearbox and BMW ShiftCam technology for varying the valve timing and valve stroke on the intake side.

Most powerful BMW boxer engine ever.

Powerful response across the entire engine speed range, exemplary fuel consumption, emission levels, running smoothness and refinement.

Output and torque: 107 kW (145 hp) at 7 750 rpm and

149 Nm at 6 500 rpm.

Knock sensor system for optimised travel suitability.

Completely redesigned suspension with sheet metal shell main frame and die-cast aluminium rear frame. Even greater steering precision and ride stability thanks to new EVO Telelever with flex element and revised rear wheel guide EVO Paralever.

Weight reduction of 12 kg compared to the previous model.

BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS Pro as standard.

Four riding modes as standard.

Engine drag torque control (MSR), dynamic brake assist (DBC) and ride-off assistant (HSC) as standard.

Driving Modes Pro with additional riding modes as optional equipment ex works.

Dynamic Traction Control DTC as standard.

Electronic Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) as optional equipment ex works, with dynamic adjustment of the damping and spring rate, and also load compensation.

Adaptive vehicle height control and sports suspension as optional equipment ex works.

New matrix LED headlamp as standard.

Headlight Pro with adaptive turning light as optional equipment ex works.

Hand protectors with integrated turn indicators as standard.

Lithium-ion battery with Battery Guard (service function via BMW Motorrad APP) as standard.

Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC) with brake function as standard.

Riding Assistant with Active Cruise Control (ACC),

Front Collision Warning (FCW) and Lane Change Warning (SWW) for safe and convenient motorcycling as optional equipment.

Smartphone charging compartment with integrated USB socket and additional 12 V on-board power socket as standard.

Seat heating for rider and passenger for enhanced touring suitability as optional equipment ex works.

Handlebar riser by up to 30 mm as optional equipment ex works.

Wide range of seat height variants as optional equipment ex works.

Connectivity: multifunctional instrument cluster with 6.5-inch full-colour TFT screen and numerous features as standard.

RDC, Keyless Ride, heated grips as standard.

Intelligent Emergency Call as optional equipment ex works.

Attractive basic variant along with the model variants

Triple Black, GS Trophy and Option 719 Tramuntana.

Extensive range of optional equipment, Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.

Increased range of standard equipment in the new BMW R 1300 GS compared to the previous model:

Heated grips.

Keyless Ride (steering, ignition and fuel tank lock).

RDC.

MSR.

BMW Motorrad Full Integral ABS Pro.

Cruise control DCC with brake function.

LiO starter battery.

Hand protectors with integrated turn indicators.

