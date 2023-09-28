Nothing in it: Half a point separates Irwin and Bridewell ahead of Donington Park

The battle to become the 2023 Bennetts British Superbike Champion has never been closer as the title fight reaches the penultimate round at Donington Park this weekend with just half a point separating the BeerMonster Ducati teammates Glenn Irwin and Tommy Bridewell with six races remaining.

As the Showdown continues, the Championship returns to Donington Park and Irwin and Bridewell continue their rivalry as they bid to secure PBM’s ninth title crown to continue the legacy of their late Team Owner Paul Bird.

Irwin has clawed back the deficit to teammate Bridewell, with the teammates almost equal on points and on equal machinery, but the pair know that the Yamaha teams will be pushing them hard this weekend to keep their title hopes alive heading into the final round, knowing that they did the hat trick earlier in the season.

Local contender Kyle Ryde leads the counterattack for reigning champions LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha, trailing Irwin at the top of the standings by 60.5 points with a maximum of 180 available from the final six races.

Fellow home hero Leon Haslam is still targeting the first race win of the season on the ROKiT BMW Motorrad, but also is aiming to overhaul the 17-point deficit to Ryde ahead of him at a circuit that is arguably his strongest on the calendar.

Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki’s Lee Jackson and McAMS Yamaha’s Jason O’Halloran complete the top six and the riders who are currently within 105 points of Irwin. To remain in mathematical contention, title contenders need to be within that 105 target of the standings leader ahead of the Brands Hatch decider.

Meanwhile Josh Brookes, Christian Iddon and Ryan Vickers are the final riders who remain in mathematical contention ahead of Donington Park.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) 360.5 Tommy Bridewell (BeerMonster Ducati) 360 Kyle Ryde (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) 300 Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW Motorrad) 283 Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) 280.5 Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 276.5 Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) 250 Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) 222 Ryan Vickers (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) 207

Glenn Irwin

BeerMonster Ducati

“Obviously going into Donington Park, the script writes itself as such. It’s nice to go in as the championship leader. I have always said throughout my career, when expectation is on me to perform, I like that; it is something that gives me great confidence.

“That being said, I won’t be too hung up on individual races, I don’t really have a plan as such or a need for each race to achieve a certain target, we just keep focusing on the end goal to lift the British Superbike Championship. That combined with the efforts of the team and myself should put us in a great position.

“Right now, it is full focus from the team on Donington Park, which has been a happy hunting ground for me in the past, as has Brands Hatch. If we can go and continue to focus and target coming away with a few wins here and there, keep the consistency that is all I can ask for.”

