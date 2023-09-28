Search
MotoAmerica 2024: More Races, More Action Headlined By 20 Superbike Races

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

MotoAmerica 2024: More Races, More Action Headlined By 20 Superbike Races

Motoamerica 2024: More Races, More Action Headlined By 20 Superbike RacesMotoAmerica, North America’s premier road racing series, is pleased to release its tentative 2024 MotoAmerica Championship schedule with eight classes set to battle for titles, including 20 Superbike races held over nine rounds, two additional Mission King Of The Baggers races, the Daytona 200, and a return to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course after a 10-year hiatus.

MotoAmerica will again begin its season with its Supersport class competing in the non-points-paying Daytona 200, with the Mission King Of The Baggers Championship, Twins Cup and Mission Super Hooligan National Championship kicking off their seasons with the start of those three championships. For 2024, the 82nd running of the Daytona 200 at Daytona International Speedway will be the only extended-distance, pit-stop round of the Supersport series.

Like last year, the 20-race Superbike series will compete three times over the course of the weekend at two rounds – Barber Motorsports Park and Circuit of The Americas – with a single race on Saturday followed by two races on Sunday. Additionally, as was the case in 2023, all classes will compete twice over the course of their scheduled race weekends.

“It’s hard to believe that the 2024 season represents 10 years since MotoAmerica took over the AMA Superbike series,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “Since that time, we’ve seen tremendous growth, not only with our television broadcast footprint and social media but also our on-site spectator attendance. We are confident of that continued growth especially with the addition of Mid-Ohio to next year’s schedule. Although we just finished up our 2023 season, we know 2024 is just around the corner and we look forward to seeing everyone at Daytona in March.”

The Superbike Championship will get rolling with its traditional opening round at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (April 19-21) with the Georgia round also featuring Supersport, Twins Cup, Junior Cup and Mission King Of The Baggers.

From Road Atlanta the series stays in the south with round two set for Barber Motorsports Park (May 17-19) and the first of two tripleheader Medallia Superbike races. In addition to the Superbikes, the Barber round will also feature Supersport, Twins Cup, Junior Cup and the opening round of Stock 1000.

Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, will be the third round of the championship on its traditional date of the first weekend in June (May 31-June 2) and will feature Superbike, Supersport, Twins Cup, Junior Cup and Mission King Of The Baggers.

Following the Road America round, the series heads west and stops at Brainerd International Raceway for round four (June 14-16) with Superbike, Stock 1000, Supersport, Twins Cup, Junior Cup and Mission King Of The Baggers.

Then it’s off to Ridge Motorsports Park for the fifth round of the title chase in Shelton, Washington (June 28-30) with the Superbikes headlining the event that will also feature Stock 1000, Supersport and round two of the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship.

Two weeks later and the MotoAmerica Championship lands in Monterey, California, for round six at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (July 12-14) for Superbike, Stock 1000, Supersport, Mission King Of The Baggers and the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship.

Following the four-week summer break, the series heads to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (August 16-18) for the first time since 2014 and the first time since MotoAmerica took over the AMA Superbike Championship. In addition to the two Superbike races, Mid-Ohio will also play host to Supersport, Junior Cup, Mission King Of The Baggers and the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship.

The MotoAmerica Championship returns to Circuit of The Americas for a second straight year as a standalone event in Texas (September 13-15) with Superbike, Supersport, Twins Cup, Mission King Of The Baggers and the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship.

Two weeks later (September 27-29) the championship will come to a close with the season finale slated for New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, New Jersey, and featuring Superbike, Stock 1000, Supersport, Junior Cup and Mission King Of The Baggers.

The Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. series will again be featured at select MotoAmerica events in 2024 with that schedule to be released shortly.

Tentative 2024 MotoAmerica Calendar

March 7-9                Daytona International Speedway           Daytona Beach, FL
April 19-21               Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta            Braselton, GA
May 17-19                Barber Motorsports Park                       Birmingham, AL
May 31-June 2         Road America                                        Elkhart Lake, WI
June 14-16               Brainerd International Raceway            Brainerd, MN
June 28-30               Ridge Motorsports Park                        Shelton, WA
July 12-14                WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca    Monterey, CA
Aug. 16-18               Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course                 Lexington, OH
Sept. 13-15              Circuit of The Americas                         Austin, TX
Sept. 27-29              New Jersey Motorsports Park               Millville, NJ

2024 Superbike Series

April 19-21                 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta              Braselton, GA
*May 17-19                Barber Motorsports Park                         Birmingham, AL
May 31-June 2           Road America                                          Elkhart Lake, WI
June 14-16                Brainerd International Raceway               Brainerd, MN
June 28-30                Ridge Motorsports Park                           Shelton, WA
July 12-14                  WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca       Monterey, CA
Aug. 16-18                 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course                   Lexington, OH
*Sept. 13-15               Circuit of The Americas                           Austin, TX
Sept. 27-29                New Jersey Motorsports Park                 Millville, NJ

*’Tripleheader Round

2024 Supersport Series

*March 7-9                Daytona International Speedway           Daytona Beach, FL
April 19-21                Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta             Braselton, GA
May 17-19                 Barber Motorsports Park                       Birmingham, AL
May 31-June 2          Road America                                         Elkhart Lake, WI
June 14-16                Brainerd International Raceway             Brainerd, MN
June 28-30                Ridge Motorsports Park                         Shelton, WA
July 12-14                 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca     Monterey, CA
Aug. 16-18                Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course                  Lexington, OH
Sept. 13-15               Circuit of The Americas                          Austin, TX
Sept. 27-29               New Jersey Motorsports Park                Millville, NJ

*Non-Points Paying Round

2024 Mission King Of The Baggers Series

March 7-9                  Daytona International Speedway         Daytona Beach, FL
April 19-21                 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta           Braselton, GA
May 31-June 2           Road America                                       Elkhart Lake, WI
June 14-16                 Brainerd International Raceway           Brainerd, MN
July 12-14                  WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca   Monterey, CA
Aug. 16-18                 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course                Lexington, OH
Sept. 13-15                Circuit of The Americas                        Austin, TX
Sept. 27-29                New Jersey Motorsports Park              Millville, NJ

2024 Twins Cup Series

March 7-9                  Daytona International Speedway        Daytona Beach, FL
April 19-21                 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta         Braselton, GA
May 17-19                  Barber Motorsports Park                    Birmingham, AL
May 31-June 2           Road America                                     Elkhart Lake, WI
June 14-16                 Brainerd International Raceway          Brainerd, MN
Sept. 13-15                Circuit of The Americas                       Austin, TX

2024 Junior Cup Series

April 19-21                 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta             Braselton, GA
May 17-19                  Barber Motorsports Park                        Birmingham, AL
May 31-June 2           Road America                                         Elkhart Lake, WI
June 14-16                 Brainerd International Raceway             Brainerd, MN
Aug. 16-18                 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course                  Lexington, OH
Sept. 27-29                New Jersey Motorsports Park                Millville, NJ

2024 Stock 1000 Series

May 17-19                  Barber Motorsports Park                         Birmingham, AL
June 14-16                 Brainerd International Raceway               Brainerd, MN
June 28-30                 Ridge Motorsports Park                           Shelton, WA
July 12-14                  WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca       Monterey, CA
Sept. 27-29                New Jersey Motorsports Park                  Millville, NJ

2024 Mission Super Hooligan National Championship

March 7-9                 Daytona International Speedway              Daytona Beach, FL
June 28-30               Ridge Motorsports Park                            Shelton, WA
July 12-14                WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca        Monterey, CA
Aug. 16-18               Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course                     Lexington, OH
Sept. 13-15              Circuit of The Americas                              Austin, TX

