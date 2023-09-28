Motoamerica 2024: More Races, More Action Headlined By 20 Superbike Races

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier road racing series, is pleased to release its tentative 2024 MotoAmerica Championship schedule with eight classes set to battle for titles, including 20 Superbike races held over nine rounds, two additional Mission King Of The Baggers races, the Daytona 200, and a return to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course after a 10-year hiatus.

MotoAmerica will again begin its season with its Supersport class competing in the non-points-paying Daytona 200, with the Mission King Of The Baggers Championship, Twins Cup and Mission Super Hooligan National Championship kicking off their seasons with the start of those three championships. For 2024, the 82nd running of the Daytona 200 at Daytona International Speedway will be the only extended-distance, pit-stop round of the Supersport series.

Like last year, the 20-race Superbike series will compete three times over the course of the weekend at two rounds – Barber Motorsports Park and Circuit of The Americas – with a single race on Saturday followed by two races on Sunday. Additionally, as was the case in 2023, all classes will compete twice over the course of their scheduled race weekends.

“It’s hard to believe that the 2024 season represents 10 years since MotoAmerica took over the AMA Superbike series,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “Since that time, we’ve seen tremendous growth, not only with our television broadcast footprint and social media but also our on-site spectator attendance. We are confident of that continued growth especially with the addition of Mid-Ohio to next year’s schedule. Although we just finished up our 2023 season, we know 2024 is just around the corner and we look forward to seeing everyone at Daytona in March.”

The Superbike Championship will get rolling with its traditional opening round at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta (April 19-21) with the Georgia round also featuring Supersport, Twins Cup, Junior Cup and Mission King Of The Baggers.

From Road Atlanta the series stays in the south with round two set for Barber Motorsports Park (May 17-19) and the first of two tripleheader Medallia Superbike races. In addition to the Superbikes, the Barber round will also feature Supersport, Twins Cup, Junior Cup and the opening round of Stock 1000.

Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, will be the third round of the championship on its traditional date of the first weekend in June (May 31-June 2) and will feature Superbike, Supersport, Twins Cup, Junior Cup and Mission King Of The Baggers.

Following the Road America round, the series heads west and stops at Brainerd International Raceway for round four (June 14-16) with Superbike, Stock 1000, Supersport, Twins Cup, Junior Cup and Mission King Of The Baggers.

Then it’s off to Ridge Motorsports Park for the fifth round of the title chase in Shelton, Washington (June 28-30) with the Superbikes headlining the event that will also feature Stock 1000, Supersport and round two of the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship.

Two weeks later and the MotoAmerica Championship lands in Monterey, California, for round six at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (July 12-14) for Superbike, Stock 1000, Supersport, Mission King Of The Baggers and the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship.

Following the four-week summer break, the series heads to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (August 16-18) for the first time since 2014 and the first time since MotoAmerica took over the AMA Superbike Championship. In addition to the two Superbike races, Mid-Ohio will also play host to Supersport, Junior Cup, Mission King Of The Baggers and the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship.

The MotoAmerica Championship returns to Circuit of The Americas for a second straight year as a standalone event in Texas (September 13-15) with Superbike, Supersport, Twins Cup, Mission King Of The Baggers and the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship.

Two weeks later (September 27-29) the championship will come to a close with the season finale slated for New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville, New Jersey, and featuring Superbike, Stock 1000, Supersport, Junior Cup and Mission King Of The Baggers.

The Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. series will again be featured at select MotoAmerica events in 2024 with that schedule to be released shortly.

Tentative 2024 MotoAmerica Calendar

March 7-9 Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL

April 19-21 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, GA

May 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, AL

May 31-June 2 Road America Elkhart Lake, WI

June 14-16 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, MN

June 28-30 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, WA

July 12-14 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, CA

Aug. 16-18 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, OH

Sept. 13-15 Circuit of The Americas Austin, TX

Sept. 27-29 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ

2024 Superbike Series

April 19-21 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, GA

*May 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, AL

May 31-June 2 Road America Elkhart Lake, WI

June 14-16 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, MN

June 28-30 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, WA

July 12-14 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, CA

Aug. 16-18 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, OH

*Sept. 13-15 Circuit of The Americas Austin, TX

Sept. 27-29 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ

*’Tripleheader Round

2024 Supersport Series

*March 7-9 Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL

April 19-21 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, GA

May 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, AL

May 31-June 2 Road America Elkhart Lake, WI

June 14-16 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, MN

June 28-30 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, WA

July 12-14 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, CA

Aug. 16-18 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, OH

Sept. 13-15 Circuit of The Americas Austin, TX

Sept. 27-29 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ

*Non-Points Paying Round

2024 Mission King Of The Baggers Series

March 7-9 Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL

April 19-21 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, GA

May 31-June 2 Road America Elkhart Lake, WI

June 14-16 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, MN

July 12-14 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, CA

Aug. 16-18 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, OH

Sept. 13-15 Circuit of The Americas Austin, TX

Sept. 27-29 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ

2024 Twins Cup Series

March 7-9 Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL

April 19-21 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, GA

May 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, AL

May 31-June 2 Road America Elkhart Lake, WI

June 14-16 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, MN

Sept. 13-15 Circuit of The Americas Austin, TX

2024 Junior Cup Series

April 19-21 Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta Braselton, GA

May 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, AL

May 31-June 2 Road America Elkhart Lake, WI

June 14-16 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, MN

Aug. 16-18 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, OH

Sept. 27-29 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ

2024 Stock 1000 Series

May 17-19 Barber Motorsports Park Birmingham, AL

June 14-16 Brainerd International Raceway Brainerd, MN

June 28-30 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, WA

July 12-14 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, CA

Sept. 27-29 New Jersey Motorsports Park Millville, NJ

2024 Mission Super Hooligan National Championship

March 7-9 Daytona International Speedway Daytona Beach, FL

June 28-30 Ridge Motorsports Park Shelton, WA

July 12-14 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca Monterey, CA

Aug. 16-18 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Lexington, OH

Sept. 13-15 Circuit of The Americas Austin, TX

