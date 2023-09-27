Provisional 2024 FIM MotoGP World Championship calendar revealed

The world’s most exciting sport takes it to another level in 2024, with 22 Grands Prix in 18 countries set to thrill fans across the globe.

The provisional calendar for the 2024 FIM MotoGP™ World Championship can now be revealed! The world’s most exciting sport will stage 22 Grands Prix across 18 countries in 2024 as we gear up for the biggest season ever.

It’s already set to be a landmark year as MotoGP™ celebrates the 75th anniversary of motorcycle Grand Prix racing in 2024. The sport also marks the milestone with another as the transition to 100% sustainable fuel begins. From 2024, fuel must be a minimum of 40% of non-fossil origin before that rises to 100% by 2027. The 2024 calendar also retains its regionalised nature, with races grouped geographically and along routes that allow increased efficiency as freight and personnel traverse the world. With 11 races before the summer break and 11 after, it’s a perfect balance.

So, where do we start? Action will begin under the floodlights as the Grand Prix of Qatar returns as the season opener, with the spectacular Lusail International Circuit followed up by the equally showstopping Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal. MotoGP™ then heads for the Americas and the first back-to-back as Termas de Rio Hondo and the Circuit of the Americas host in April.

From there it’s back to Europe for the classic Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, before Le Mans aims to break its own all-time attendance record in May. The Catalan GP returns to an earlier slot thereafter, and it stacks back-to-back with the stunning Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello.

MotoGP™ is set to break new ground at Sokol International Racetrack in mid-June, with the circuit to become the 75th venue to host a premier class race as Kazakhstan becomes the 31st country to host motorcycle Grand Prix racing. Another back-to-back then brings the curtain down on the first half of the season in style as the TT Circuit Assen prefaces the Sachsenring ahead of summer break.

Action returns at Silverstone and the Red Bull Ring before the final European back-to-back sees MotorLand Aragon return to the calendar, slotting in just ahead of Misano. From there, the paddock takes off for two action-packed triple headers.

After a celebrated debut for the Indian Grand Prix in 2023, Buddh International Circuit is our first stop in Asia in 2024 too. Then it’s on to Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit in Indonesia before the Mobility Resort Motegi wraps up the first triple header in Japan.

After a weekend off, the final stint starts up Down Under. MotoGP™ takes on Phillip Island before heading back north to Buriram in Thailand and then Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia. Finally, the curtain closer beckons at the classic Circuit Ricardo Tormo as a history-making season wraps up.

22 Grands Prix + 18 countries = even MORE MotoGP™! Get ready for a truly blockbuster season and make sure to tune in for the crescendo to 2023 as the action heats up and the Championship fight continues getting closer!

