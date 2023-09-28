“Now, I’M the prey!”: riders ready for pivotal Motegi showdown

Hear from Bagnaia, Martin, Bezzecchi, Binder, Quartararo, Marc Marquez, Rins and Nakagami

We’re back in business already as we head for the Mobility Resort Motegi and the Motul Grand Prix of Japan, and the Championship fight is closer than ever. On Thursday the weekend got in gear with the pre-event Press Conferences, with the first seeing Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) joined by Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) and Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), before Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) sat down with Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP™), Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), Alex Rins (LCR Honda Castrol) and home hero Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu).

LINE UP 1: BAGNAIA – MARTIN – BEZZECCHI

Two big goals, to put India behind you, and to work on recovering that sweet feeling again with the bike?

FRANCESCO BAGNAIA: “I think that we are moving in the right way… We spoke yesterday and today with our team, and I think were working in the right way. The maximum objective will be to find my feeling when braking again. I’m confident we will do it.”

You’re normally one of the best on the grid, not just at Ducati at braking. Can you explain what you’ve lost in the last couple of races, and do you think that it’s something with the team that you can fix quickly?

“My feeling is that I’m braking the same, but I’m not stopping the bike. This is quite difficult because the rear [tyre] isn’t helping me when I’m braking. Also, when I crashed, as soon as the rear was back in line with the front, I lost it. This is something that normally I can manage, but my slide when entering into the corners last week was too unstable. So it was difficult for me to control it. We’re working on it, and I’m 100% that tomorrow morning it will be okay.”

Are you still relatively calm and relaxed about the situation or do you think there’s a bit of extra pressure now the gap is so much smaller?

“Honestly, in the last three race weekends, I’ve had a bit of bad luck – In Barcelona I had good and bad luck with what happened. I lost points in Misano, I wasn’t racing in my best shape but I lost points. Last week was one of the hardest weekend so far, but we managed to be competitive, and on Sunday we were second, in front of Jorge [Martin] but then I crashed so we lost points. In any case, in the last two weekends we’ve managed to be competitive, but at the end we’ve lost points. I’m quite sure that always, despite our difficulties, we’re still competitive. This is the main thing and what has to continue.”

This time last year you were the chaser, you were chasing Fabio Quartararo. This time…

“I’m the prey!”

Does the situation feel any different to this time one year ago?

“Right now there are still seven… 14 races to go. So, I’m not thinking and feeling that I have more pressure on me. Last year it was more intense, going for a title for the first time in 15 years, and things were different. Right now I know very well that when things are okay we fight for the win, or when we’re in a bad moment, we finish second or third. This is something very important for us, and we have to focus on being perfect and doing what we have to do. I think that we can always be competitive. So I’m not too worried about it right now, I don’t want to feel the pressure right now.”

How are you after quite a dramatic end to the Indian GP feeling unwell?

JORGE MARTIN: “Thanks for asking, for sure, everything was well after the incident I had in India.I feel strong physically so something wrong happened there, maybe I was dehydrated. It was complicated but yeah I’m happy everything went well. The doctor said to me that it was perfect and after about 5 hours I was ok.”

How did it affect you in the race?

“I was trying to rest in the straights, and I was closing my eyes, maybe not the best solution and then on the last lap I opened the yes and maybe it was too late. As soon as I braked, I started locking the front a lot and I knew I was going wide and then I went back and Fabio was there so, you know, he overtook me on the outside but he went a little wide, just enough to cross on the inside and do this outside overtake, maybe one of the best of my career. It was complicated because I didn’t enjoy the day at all. I mean, I finished second but I was going as soon as possible back to the box because I felt something was happening, but you know, finishing in second position… medium rear wasn’t the best choice. I struggled to keep a fast pace and I think this was the key to struggling on Sunday.”

On the open zip:

“We studied with Alpinestars and it seems I didn’t close it correctly. Eight or nine laps to go I started to feel… it was open. So I started to “open” slowly and I tried to finish like this as I hoped nobody would see it, but then I saw it was really open on the big screen and I tried to close it! I tried on the straight and it didn’t work and then I did it at T11 and I lost just one second and I was able to regain it on Fabio then.”

Confident heading into the weekend?

“I have a lot of confidence coming into this race as I feel I have the best package I could have with this bike. I feel super strong. The same bike as Barcelona and Misano. My first Moto2 podium was here and last year I was third so the last two times I was on the podium here. Confident, and all three of us are in a good moment so let’s try be on the podium again.”

And on the Championship fight:

“The same as I said a few races ago, I need to enjoy the moment because I’m in the best moment of my career. Enjoy making good results, try win races, try be in front in Practices and this is the thing, enjoy the moment and the other things will come.”

MARCO BEZZECCHI: “For sure we had a very positive weekend last time out India, and coming here with such a good feeling is always good. It’s a track I really like, it’s special for me as I was on the podium for the first time in the World Championship here. So I always like this track and to ride it in MotoGP I fantastic. So I can’t wait to try it again, after last year also wasn’t so bad, so let’s see what we can get:”

Where and how have you taken a step in braking?

“I’ve been studying Pecco, Jorge and the other Ducati riders since the first time I rode the MotoGP bike. For me it’s the toughest step to do, and I need to make more steps to be constantly strong in braking because still right now I have some tracks where I’m strong and some where I struggle more. But overall in the riding style and setup, Matteo did an amazing job, I felt comfortable and I had the trust to push in braking.”

Any chance to get the new holeshot device? Did you ask? Did the team ask Ducati?

“I asked! For sure. Pecco is jealous because I’m close to him without it! But I think the support I have from Ducati is fantastic and for sure if they have the possibility to help me, they will. But I don’t have a factory package so it’s normal I have something less compared to them.”

The gap is now only 44 points, but does being on a non-factory bike mean you can be more relaxed?

“I’m more relaxed because at the moment the real fight is between them. I’m running close to them but never close enough! If I can be close to the end, I’ll try my best to fight for it, I’d lie if I said no. But at the moment I just want to enjoy weekend by weekend, try and stay close for at least three or four weekends more, and we’ll see.”

LINE UP 2: BINDER – QUARTARARO – MARC MARQUEZ – RINS – NAKAGAMI

BRAD BINDER: “It was a challenging weekend for us in India. I really enjoyed the track, everything was going quite okay. Unfortunately, I missed out on going to Q2 straight away, and then in qualifying it didn’t quite go according to plan either. I knew it was going to be a bit of a challenging weekend, coming from… Well in the end I ended up starting 13th and 12th. It was a bit of a challenge for sure. I wanted more than fourth, obviously. But if you’re starting that far back and can get yourself close to the front, great. But definitely more of a challenging weekend than we expected.”

Last year Motegi was one of your strongest rounds of the season. Does that give you confidence you can be close to grabbing that long-overdue Sunday victory this weekend?

“That would be great. It’s clear to me that we’ve made a massive step since last season, and last season worked really well for us here. I think coming back with more normal tyres again is going to be much better, and I’m excited to see how we can manage this weekend. It would be fantastic to stand on the box again, but of course the goal is to always try and be on the top step.”

There’s been some talk about new parts here this weekend, does that include the new carbon chassis? Marco Bezzecchi said that you would run with it. If you do, where do you think it might help you?

“This new chassis, that we tested for the first time in Misano, the biggest advantage we had is that it had a bit of rear grip, which is something that was seriously lacking with the bike we started the season with. We really struggled to have contact on corner entry, and on the throttle we’d spin a lot, especially on the uprights, so that was one area that it definitely touched. It’s always a bit tricky when you test something at the Misano Test on a Monday, because the track becomes like a rut with all the rubber, and super grippy, so it’ll be the first good opportunity for us to test it somewhere else.”

So Bezzecchi’s spies are correct, you are going to run the carbon fibre chassis tomorrow…

“We are going to run the new chassis, it sounds like he knew before me!”

FABIO QUARTARARO: “It’s going be difficult to be as competitiveas India to be honest but we have to start the weekend like every weekend and try to give our best. Th most important thing is to be in the top 10 on Friday afternoon, more than half the problem is there so that’s my main goal of the weekend, to be in Q2 straight away.”

Have you had chance to meet Yamaha bosses and ask for a change in working style?

“That’s my conversation every weekend. I had a chance to talk yesterday with the Yamaha president and top management of engineers, so it is going to be super important for them and for the future to really take much risk than they think to make for a better year next year. It is going to be something super important for 2024 and even more.”

What was their reaction?

“In the end, it is confidential what we talk about. We had a really good meeting but it is only words so now is the time for a reaction and see how it feels on the bike which I think is the most important thing: to feel the improvement and be faster.”

MARC MARQUEZ: “India was a really good weekend for all the Repsol Honda team and it was very important for the team. On my side we worked in a good way, it was a solid weekend apart from that small crash at T1 where I was trying to follow the Ducati riders to find a way to fight for the podium, that was my target, but yeah I rejoined and the pace was there, the pace was very good and similar to Fabio. And yeah, here there are some stop and go corners, so maybe not like India but I believe we’ll perform in a better way than, for example, Silverstone or Catalunya. but let’s see, no expectations. Let’s wait for FP1 and we’ll understand.”

How much did you enjoy getting that buzz back?

“I enjoyed it, when you’re in the top five, top six, it’s a different feeling and you can ride in a different way, even your mentality is completely different. But I never give up. My commitment is the same if I’m fighting for the top ten, top 15, or top five. So let’s see if here I can be in good shape, on a good level, but let’s wait.”

Can meetings this weekend have an effect on 2024 plans or is it already clear in your mind?

“In my mind I’m quite clear, on the mental side I don’t have any doubts about me or what’s the best for the situation. And we’re working, not only here but in the past races, we’re working together very hard to find the best and have a better future for the project, and the best results as soon as possible. The target is the same: find the best way, and best mode to improve the project for the future.”

Do you believe, after the talks with Honda or in talks that you will have with Honda, that improvements can be made for 2024 to make you and the bike competitive again at the front every week?

“I mean… many people are saying what they need to say to convince you. Maybe I’m convinced already! It’s true I’ve never said right or left, I said I want to find the best solution and what’s the best for the project. It’s there we’re working together, because our relationship with Honda is not rider-manufacturer, manufacturer-rider. It’s a special relationship with many years together, they have given me a lot of things, I have given them a lot of things. It’s a special relationship.”

ALEX RINS: “It was a bit chaotic because after Madrid’s medical check we were trying to organise everything to arrive as soon as possible. Honestly, I’m happy with the progress because the x-ray, the last one compared to one month ago, the difference is huge. I’m still not 100%, I’m not fully recovered, but let’s go step by step. The goal now is to try the MotoGP bike. It’s already been one month since I’ve tried any bike. Let’s see how the it is on the bike and all these things. I’m happy to be here and just landed in Tokyo at 6am!”

Weekend goals?

“Tomorrow is a test day for us. It’s a long time since I rode a MotoGP bike so let’s see how it goes in the morning, and then we will decide if I will continue or not. If I have a lot of pain, it’s a long flight here, but if it is painful, to doesn’t make sense to continue riding.”

How difficult has it been and how important is the return?

“Mentally, it is already super good news to be back. It takes a lot of time, it’s the worst injury I’ve had in my career. For sure, I will try to enjoy. I worked so hard during these four months going to the gym and to the physio. I worked with many machines to try and recover, or be ready, as soon as possible, so tomorrow is a really big day to jump back on the bike.”

New contract for 2024, and now fully fit after racing last year with the hand injury. How much are you looking forward to your home GP?

TAKAAKI NAKAGAMI: “My physical condition is definitely much better than last year, of course. I’m pretty excited, the home GP, no injury… There’s a lot of fans and family here, so many Japanese fans will be in the grandstand. I’m super excited for the weekend.”

It’s not easy right now for Honda, so realistically what would be a good result for the team?

“Of course you know that for myself 100% and for the team, this weekend is really important. I’ll give my best and try to be competitive. From tomorrow morning’s session we’ll try to be at our optimum performance. On Friday we need to be inside the top 10, in Q2, and we need to prepare for the Sprint and the Sunday Race. This is our target, step-by-step. Each session will be important for the team. I want to enjoy it, and we’ll give our best.”

There’s been so much speculation at Honda about Marc [Marquez]’ future. If he leaves how much of a loss would it be for Honda?

“I don’t know, it would be massive. He knows how to ride a Honda very well. He’s an amazing talent. Hopefully he will stay in Honda of course. From my side, it’s better for me and for Honda.”

Below: new lid alert for Nakagami!

For more MotoGP info checkout our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com