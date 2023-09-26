Search
HomeIndustry NewsNew Series of Shed & Buried in October

New Series of Shed & Buried in October

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

New Series of Shed & Buried in October

Henry Cole and friends return with a new series of Shed & Buried from 16th October

Henry will be joined by fellow fanatic Fuzz Townshend, with top restorers Allen Millyard and Guy Willison, on the hunt for vintage treasures in the nation’s sheds. They’re going to buy them, fix them up, then sell them for a tidy profit.

That's the plan and fans will be able to follow the team's progress in ten brand new 30-minute episodes, as they wrestle with neglected motorcycles, cars, trucks, tractors, petrol pumps and more, in an effort to bring them back to life.

Motorbike-mad Henry will be haggling, while Fuzz uses his automotive expertise to spot hidden gems on four wheels. Back in the shed, Guy’s talent for restoration will be needed to transform rusty iron into ‘gold’ while Allen’s engineering genius will be put to the test, making machines run for the first time in decades.

Tune in to Quest (Freeview channel number 12) from week commencing 16th October to view the new series.
Shed & Buried is also available to stream on the discovery+ website at www.discoveryplus.co.uk.

For more news on Henry Cole and other tv related new check out our dedicated TV News page

For more information on all programmes produced by Henry Cole visit henrycole.tv

The 2024 Honda NT1100

