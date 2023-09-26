The Honda Nt1100 Receives Two Striking New Colours For 2024

The Honda NT1100, Europe’s most popular Touring motorcycle, receives two striking new colours for 2024.

The NT1100, whose blend of performance, comfort, practicality, sleek styling and outstanding value for money have made it Europe’s best selling Touring motorcycle in 2023, receives two new striking colour updates for its 2024 year model.

Adding to its wide-ranging appeal, Matt Blue Jeans Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red join the perennially popular Matt Iridium Gray Metallic in the NT1100 line-up, with all three colours featuring a new Matt Ballistic Black Metallic coloured rear carrier.

Since its introduction to the European line-up in 2022, more than 12,000 NT1100s have been sold, with over 66% of customers selecting the option of Honda’s unique Dual Clutch Transmission.

To ensure that the NT1100 rider can have their bike just the way they want it, three dedicated accessories remain available that enhance both long distance comfort and practicality. Available individually or in three dedicated packs – Urban, Touring and Voyage – the accessories include a 50L top box, fog lights and comfort seat.

The 24YM NT1100 will start to arrive in European dealers at the end of this year.