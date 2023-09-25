Introducing the CFMOTO 450NK – the entry-level addition to CFMOTO’s NK series

For 2024, the NK series has undergone a complete overhaul, and with it comes the brand-new CFMOTO 450NK.

Complete with a powerful 449cc parallel-twin engine platform, updated exterior design, and enhanced functionality, it brings new riding experiences to all who climb aboard. This provides the ideal stepping-stone for everyone enjoying a sports focused yet comfortable naked bike, with easy handling, comfort and playful engine performance.

Ergonomics and Handling

Tipping the scales at only 165 kg, the CFMOTO 450NK boasts one the best curb weights in its class. This makes for extremely nimble handling, while the 795 mm seat height offers accessibility to riders looking for a lower, more comfortable riding position.

The wide front, narrow rear seat cushion design enhances rider comfort, aided by the positioning of the foot pegs and handlebars to create a comfortable and neutral position that encourages riders to increase saddle time.

Engine

With a 449 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine – developed and built by CFMOTO – and producing 34,5 kW/10000 rpm and 39,3 Nm/7750 rpm, the CFMOTO 450NK delivers ample performance along a linear power curve. This power output also ensures a very respectable acceleration of 0 to 100km/h (circa 62 mph) in 4.9 seconds, and a top speed of 178 km/h (circa 110 mph).

A new 270° crankshaft delivers output characteristics similar to that found in V-twin engines, producing a throaty engine note and impressive throttle response, while a double-balance shaft arrangement reduces engine vibration for a more comfortable ride. A 14 litre fuel tank allows for longer ride time between refills and makes the CFMOTO 450NK an ideal choice for commuters and recreational riders alike.

Chassis, Brakes, and Suspension

In terms of handling, the CFMOTO 450NK draws on a selection of premium components designed to ensure optimum handling and ease of use. Upfront, a 37 mm upside-down fork provides sure-footed stability and control with a sporty feel, with the rear centre-aligned shock absorber ensuring maximum traction under acceleration and comfort when things get a little rough.

The front 110/70 R17 and rear 150/60 R17 wheel and tyre combination further enhance the 450NK’s handling prowess, with optimised CST AS5 high-performance tyres as standard fitment to provide exceptional grip in all road riding scenarios. Braking is taken care of by a J.JUAN 320 mm disc up front and a 220 mm HANGTE disc on the rear, supported by a ABS, to provide optimum and controlled braking performance at all times.

Rider Aids

Beneath its sleek yet aggressive aesthetics, the CFMOTO 450NK features an advanced traction control system for improved safety. This works by limiting rear-wheel slip in low traction situations. A slipper clutch is standard equipment and allows riders to use the gearbox more effectively when slowing down, eliminating any concern of the rear wheel locking up.

Connectivity and Riding Experience

Up front, an intuitive 5-inch TFT curved display supports simple navigation projection and a built-in shift light to show riders the optimum time to change gear. An optional T-box also allows for easy smartphone connectivity, providing over-the-air updates, anti-theft and tracking capability, as well as real-time viewing of the vehicle information through the CFMOTO RIDE app. A Reserve Type C/Type-A charging port can also be added to conveniently service any smartphone charging needs.

Pricing and Availability

The CFMOTO 450NK will be available in Nebula White and Zephyr Blue for £4,990 OTR. Availability to be confirmed.

For more information about the CFMOTO 450NK, visit https://cfmoto-motorcycle.eu/en