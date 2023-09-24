Buis inches closer to WorldSSP300 glory with thrilling Race 2 win

In Race 2 at MotorLand Aragon, Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) showcased his prowess by sealing a dramatic victory, bringing him one step closer to clinching the WorldSSP300 Title.

Buis’ strategic last-corner maneuver saw him edge out Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) by a mere 0.021 seconds, expanding his Championship lead to a commanding 30 points. With the Dutch rider victory, Kawasaki claimed their fifth Manufacturers’ Title in the series.

Meanwhile, Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) delivered a spectacular performance, storming from 15th to clinch third place. The nail-biting race concluded with a mere 0.097-second gap separating the top three contenders, setting the stage for an enthralling championship showdown in Portimao.

Not to be overlooked, Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) secured fourth place with an epic comeback, followed closely by German rider Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) in fifth, and Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki), who claimed the sixth position by a mere 0.003 seconds, rounding out the top six finishers in Race 2.



WorldSSP300 Race 2 Results

1. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki)

2. Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) +0.021s

3. Marco Gaggi (Team BrCorse) +0.097s

4. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) +0.268s

5. Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) +0.468s

6. Loris Veneman (MTM Kawasaki) +0.471s

WorldSSP300 Championship standings

1. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) 194 points

2. Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez (Accolade Smrz Racing BGR) 164 points

3. Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) 147 points

P1 | Jeffrey Buis | MTM Kawasaki

“It’s incredible to have two great weekends in a row; normally, it’s quite difficult. Fourth win and sixth podium at Aragon … I really like this track. These two weekends shows that I am strong this season. For the next race, I’ll give it my all, and let’s see how we can finish the season.”

