Alpinestars Launches The 2024 MX Honda Gear Providing Honda Fans With Top Level Protection

Born from the synergy between Alpinestars and Honda, which extends to all types of top-tier racing, the two companies have collaborated to create the MX24 Collection of Alpinestars Honda MX gear.

The new 2024 MX range is designed to provide Honda off-road riding enthusiasts with protection, comfort, and style. Introductions to the range include the Honda SM5 Helmet, 3 full gear sets, the Honda Tech 7 Enduro Drystar® Boots, and body protection.

Whether you’re an adventure, Enduro, trials, off-road, or motocross rider, the MX24 Honda Collection delivers top-level safety and performance. The new MX24 line has great off-road options for those Honda fans yearning to kit up with high levels of protection and confidence, allowing them to truly enjoy their off-road riding passion.

HONDA SM5 HELMET

Designed to provide MX riders with a professional-grade helmet that offers advanced protection and premium comfort, the Honda SM5 helmet delivers the optimal combination of impact protection and lightweight.

HONDA RACER ICONIC GEAR

Developed and tested on some of the toughest terrains around the globe, the all-new Honda Racer Iconic Jersey and Pants feature a new ergonomic, multi-material construction for improved ventilation and enhanced freedom of movement, making the gear the ideal choice for many forms of off-road riding.

HONDA TECH 7 ENDURO DRYSTAR® BOOTS

Renowned as the industry standard for the perfect blend of comfort and protection, the Honda Tech 7 Enduro Drystar® Boots feature a waterproof Drystar® membrane for proven weather performance and breathability. The boots have been engineered specifically for the needs of Enduro riders, with a compound sole that offers superior durability, grip, feel, and levels of structural rigidity, providing both excellent ankle protection and optimized interaction with bike controls. The Honda Tech 7 Enduro Drystar® Boots are the perfect year-round boots for adventure-touring-oriented riders who are looking to ride in all seasons and climates, especially in wet weather.

HONDA BIONIC PLUS V2 PROTECTION JACKET

The highly-ventilated Honda Bionic Plus V2 Protection Jacket offers premium protection for MX and off-road riders, and incorporates the highest-rated CE Level 2 armor on the chest and back, with CE Level 1 rated shoulder, elbow, and forearm armor.

HONDA FULL BORE GLOVES

Designed for MX riding, the Honda Full Bore Gloves provide enhanced protection, including a padded palm, as well as neoprene and TPR reinforced zones on the backhand knuckle area.

