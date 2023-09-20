MotoAmerica: Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Here We Come

For The First Time Since 2014, MotoAmerica Brings Superbikes Back To Mid-Ohio.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is thrilled to announce that it will bring a round of the MotoAmerica Championship to the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington, Ohio, August 16-18, for what will be the eighth round of the 2024 Medallia Superbike Championship.

The legendary Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, a fan favorite since the first AMA Superbike Championship round was held there in 1983, hosted the AMA championship for 32 consecutive years. The venue first opened its doors in 1962.

The last time the AMA Superbike Championship visited Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course was in 2014 with then-21-year-old Cameron Beaubier winning race one with his then-39-year-old teammate Josh Hayes emerging victorious in race two. Beaubier is now a five-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion and Hayes, a four-time Superbike Champion, recently became the all-time win leader across all classes in AMA road racing.

“Since we started MotoAmerica in 2015, the one thing we consistently heard from our fans is ‘When is MotoAmerica coming to Mid-Ohio?’” said MotoAmerica President Wayne Rainey. “It makes us extremely happy to be able to say that we will be bringing our series to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course next year and we’re looking forward to seeing all those people at the track.”

“We are thrilled to announce the return of MotoAmerica and Superbike racing back to Mid-Ohio in 2024,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “The series has long been a fan favorite in Ohio, and its return has been much anticipated since they last ran in 2014. I know all the avid motorcycle fans throughout the Midwest will join me in welcoming the high-speed bikes back to Mid-Ohio next summer.”

Hayes, who has seven AMA Superbike wins at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, is excited to see the series return to the track located just outside the village of Lexington, 60 miles north of Columbus and 75 miles south of Cleveland.

“From the time that I started racing, Mid-Ohio has been an iconic and regular stop on the calendar,” Hayes said. “All of us were sad to see such a cool racetrack not be a part of the series after 2014. The opportunity to bring that racetrack back into the fold is exciting and with any luck I will be back next year to so some more laps around the place myself.”

Tickets for the 2024 Mid-Ohio event will be available for purchase online at midohio.com and motoamerica.com at a later date.

The entire 2024 MotoAmerica Championship calendar will be released shortly.

