Major update for LS2 Stream Helmet

Complete refresh for LS2’s popular sub-£100 full-face helmet.

Completely redesigned, with a new shell and fully approved to the latest ECE 22.06 standard, the LS2 Stream II represents even more value for riders on a budget.

Updates start with an all-new KPA (Kinetic Polymer Alloy) shell, which offers high penetration resistance and energy dispersion for real peace of mind. It comes in three external shell sizes, to give the smallest possible profile in each size range. This also helps to reduce average weight to just 1550 grams.

Alongside the low weight, aerodynamic-shaping helps keep the head stable. Its long-oval shape and laser-cut foam inserts follow the natural contour of the head, for a snug and comfortable fit.

Dynamic Flow-through Ventilation – with intake ports at the forehead and chin, internal channels and exhaust ports – allows a cooling breeze when needed. The hypoallergenic liner adds a luxury feel, and is removable and washable.

To help reduce misting, a breath deflector is fitted and the 3D Optically Correct visor is Pinlock MaxVision-ready. A drop-down sun visor – easily operated with a gloved hand – also features.

Secured with a micrometric buckle, the Stream II is available in sizes XS-3XL and comes in a choice of solid colours (RRP £99.99) and eye-catching graphic finishes R RP £119.99). All models come with a handy carry bag and reflective stickers.

