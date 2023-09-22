Veijer top, Masia on the chase as the only two under the two minute barrier

Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) found an extra gear in the second session of action at the IndianOil Grand Prix of India as he went top to lead the way with a 1:59.566.

The Dutch rookie was the first rider to break the 2-minute barrier and put in consistent laps on his own to chip away at the benchmark time. Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) was looking as strong as ever as he joined the Dutchman as the only other rider in the 1:59 club though, just +0186s shy of the top, with Stefano Nepa (Angeluss MTA Team) rounded out the top three after keeping himself consistently in the top half of the timing sheets.

Despite taking a tumble, David Alonso (GASGAS Aspar Team) had another strong showing to take P4 on day 1, and having taken three wins in the last four races, you can bet the rookie will be a force to be reckoned with come Sunday. Riccardo Rossi (SIC58 Squadra Corse) rounded out the top five ahead of the Brazilian Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets-MSI).

Second in the Championship, Ayumu Sasaki (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) bagged P7 to kick off day 1 of the flyaway run, with rookie Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo), Matteo Bertelle (Rivacold Snipers Team), and title contender Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) rounding out the top 10.

It was a tougher start to the weekend for the Championship leader Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Tech3). The Spaniard suffered an off towards the end of the session and finished the day in P13 with the all-important Q2 spots up for grabs on Saturday…

Moto3™ get back in action on Saturday, make sure not to miss any of the action with Practice 3 at 09:10 and qualifying at 13:20 local time (GMT +5:30).

