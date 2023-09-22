Gennai tops charts as WorldSSP300 leaders battle for supremacy at Aragon

The Tissot Aragon Round kicked off with nail-biting WorldSSP300 action as Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) surged to the forefront, posting the quickest lap of the day with a blistering 2’07.028s in FP2, a remarkable turnaround from his FP1 performance.

Just behind him, Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing), a double-podium finisher at Aragon last year, maintained a blistering pace, trailing Gennai by a mere 0.038 seconds, showcasing his determination to shine at Aragon.

Championship leader Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) proved he’s in the title race by securing the third position overall with a 2’07.216s lap in FP2.

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2

1. Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) 2’07.028s

2. Lennox Lehmann (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) +0.038s

3. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) +0.188s

4. Jose Manuel Osuna Saez (Deza-Box 77 Racing Team) +0.241s

5. Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM – Paligo Racing) +0.342s

6. Daniel Mogeda (Kawasaki GP Project) +0.408s

P1 | Mirko Gennai | Team BrCorse

“Today, in FP1, I had a problem with the tire, but in FP2, I pushed in all the laps, despite the traffic on track. In the last lap, I tried to get away and was able to do the fastest lap of the day. So I’m happy with that. This weekend and the next one are the most important of the year because the Championship winner will be decided. I will try to battle for the win. I have 30 points less than Jeffrey Buis, but I think I can still fight.”

