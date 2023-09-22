Search
Bulega leads the way in Friday Practice

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Bulega leads the way in Friday Practice

Bulega Leads The Way In Friday PracticeNicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) continued to assert his dominance as he topped the combined practice sessions at the Tissot Aragon Round.

Bulega commanded both FP1 and FP2, finishing Friday’s sessions almost two tenths ahead of his closest rival, Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing).

His rapid pace at the Aragon circuit, including a near record lap time, demonstrated his determination to secure the championship title.

Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha), Bulega’s primary title contender, was third in the combined results, approximately three tenths behind Bulega.

Despite the competition’s fierce nature, Bulega’s consistent performance sets the stage for a potential championship win, with Manzi closely trailing.

The battle for WorldSSP supremacy is heating up, promising an exciting weekend ahead.

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2
1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 1’53.671s
2. Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing Team) +0.187s
3. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.295s
4. Jorge Navarro (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.466s
5. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) +0.748s
6. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +0.830s

P1 | Nicolo Bulega | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team
“I had a good feeling with the bike today. We’ve changed some things on the bike from the test, and I’m happy to be leading. I tried to focus on my race pace, tried to be fast, the same as I usually do on Fridays. Last year, it was the first WorldSSP race for the team and me here in Aragon, and I achieved my first podium with my V2. So, this year, I’d like to win here. I’m not thinking about the Championship. Manzi is really fast and close to me. It’s very difficult to win the title here. It can happen, but honestly, I just want to stay focused on these two races, and we will think about the title in Portimao.”

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

Gennai tops charts as WorldSSP300 leaders battle for supremacy at Aragon

