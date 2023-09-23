CCM Motorcycles Expands Dealership Offering with Exciting Krazy Horse Partnership. 

CCM Motorcycles, the renowned British manufacturer of expertly crafted, meticulously engineered, hand-built motorcycles, is proud to announce another exciting milestone with the signing of a strategic collaboration between the manufacturer and the Krazy Horse dealer network.

Building upon previous announcements, this strategic partnership emphasises CCM’s commitment to bringing their hand-built motorcycles to even more enthusiasts across the UK. The outstanding reputation of Krazy Horse as a leading motorcycle retailer fits in well with CCM’s fundamental beliefs of providing excellent craftsmanship and unmatched client experiences. This agreement not only expands CCM’s distribution and service network but also ensures that its valued clientele can access the latest range of CCM motorcycles at selected Krazy Horse showrooms.

“We are truly excited about the opportunities this partnership with Krazy Horse presents” stated Tom Soar, Managing Director of CCM Motorcycles. “This collaboration is an important milestone in the evolution of our business as we work with a respected industry leaders to propel our brand to ambitious heights”, he continued.

CCM Motorcycles will join the prestigious Krazy Horse family with selected sites proudly showcasing the full range of CCM models, unrivalled levels of customizable options as well as having a fleet of demo bikes available for test rides. Further details of specific Krazy Horse sites will be communicated in due course.

“Krazy Horse is dedicated to bringing exciting and different motorcycles to our customers. This is a great addition to our existing range of brands with their unique mix of individual motorcycles and the opportunity to customise a bike to an owner’s specification” said Paul Beamish, Founder of Krazy Horse.

As CCM Motorcycles continues its exhilarating journey of innovation and collaboration, further announcements of additional partnerships and locations of the expanding dealer and servicing network will be made.”

Checkout Krazy Horse website for more info