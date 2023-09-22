The 2024 KTN 890 Adventure R Rally is Sold Out

Adventure riders navigated the online race to the end of the pre-order special stage in near-record time to secure ownership of the 700 2024 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY, with all units selling out in less than three days online on KTM.com.

Places for the ultra-exclusive ULTIMATE KTM DESERT EXPERIENCE event also sold out in a flash.

700 exclusive units of the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY have been quickly secured by aspiring owners who will be anticipating the arrival of their new motorcycle to begin their adventures and exploration aboard this special machine. The KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY, which enjoys premium componentry as seen on the Dakar-winning KTM 450 RALLY, is a unique offering and the most capable Adventure bike on the market.

With offroad riding at its core, the rally-derived 889cc parallel twin LC8c machine is delivered with numerous KTM PowerParts that have been specifically selected for the model’s performance qualities. The bike also boasts a variety of modern tech to support the exploration of new horizons, whilst enjoying WP XPLOR PRO COMPONENTS suspension comparable to KTM’s factory rally machines for sublime handling and comfort.

In addition, those purchasing the new machine have been offered an exclusive opportunity to ride a 2024 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY in the Moroccan Desert. The ULTIMATE KTM DESERT EXPERIENCE offers a full factory-level package for those who take part; KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY machines are provided with all of the necessary technical support required for desert exploration, a supported road-book route for an incredible Adventure experience in the most desirable rally terrain, along with transport and luxury hospitality during the experience.

For those who missed the drop of the flag and have not been able to secure an order of this sublime Adventure bike, KTM has created a waiting list to allow interested-but-disappointed would-be buyers the chance to snatch a KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY should any previous reservation be cancelled.

More information about the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLY can be found HERE. For information about the ULTIMATE KTM DESERT EXPERIENCE click HERE.

The KTM 890 ADVENTURE R RALLYs that have been ordered are expected to ship sometime between December 2023 and May 2024, with delivery times dependent on regional factors.