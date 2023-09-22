Royal Enfield owners across the world take to the roads to celebrate the 12th edition of ‘One Ride’

Cities across the world echoed with the sound of Royal Enfields as 28,000+ owners celebrated the 12th edition of Royal Enfield’s global marquee ride, One Ride 2023.

First hosted back in 2011, One Ride aims to celebrate the passion of motorcycling, and in its current edition it witnessed participation from more than 58 countries, where Royal Enfield enthusiasts rode together to celebrate the camaraderie and their love for motorcycling.

One Ride celebrates the brand’s philosophy of Pure Motorcycling where riders from different walks of life, varying ages and diverse regions around the world join together. The theme for this year’s edition continues to be ‘One Mission | One World | One Ride’ and the idea behind the theme is to promote safe and responsible riding practices among riders. Over the years, Royal Enfield has made significant efforts towards encouraging riders to travel responsibly; especially with its marquee rides to the Ladakh region of India, which have positively impacted the livelihood of local communities. One Ride 2023 is in line with Royal Enfield’s larger programme which promotes Responsible Travel by motorcycle.

The wider European riding community came together with 230 One Ride events registered across the region and more than 7,200 Royal Enfield owners celebrating the spirit of Pure Motorcycling in the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Germany, Poland, Austria, Belgium, Hungary, Bulgaria, Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Cyprus, Czech, Denmark, Lithuania, Serbia and Croatia.

One Ride was celebrated across 58 countries globally, including India, where more than 14200 owners from 300+ Indian cities participated, setting a new record. In the same spirit rides were held in Nepal, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Singapore, Korea, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam, Japan, Mongolia, Philippines, United States of America, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Uruguay, Costa Rica, Brazil, Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Madagascar, South Africa, Turkey, Honduras and Dominican Republic among others.

