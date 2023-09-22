Arbolino, Acosta & Ogura split by less than a tenth on Day 1

Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) is back with a vengeance! The Italian topped the timesheets on Day 1 of the IndianOil Grand Prix of India as his 1:52.105 saw him snatch the top spot right at the chequered flag.

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) heads the chasing pack after falling just 0.018s short of his title rival’s time, with his flying lap coming in just seconds after Arbolino’s. Ai Ogura (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia) is looking strong at the Buddh International Circuit and ends day 1 in P3.

Celestino Vietti (Fantic Racing) recovered from a difficult Practice 1 session to go over 2s quicker in Practice 2 as he took 4th place on the combined timing sheets. Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia), who topped P1, went a tenth quicker in P2 to round out the top five, with Manuel Gonzalez (Correos Prepago Yamaha VR46 Mastercamp) slotting in just behind in P6.

Jake Dixon (Inde GASGAS Aspar Team) put down some red sectors in the closing stages but lacked pace in the middle of the lap and ultimately took P7. Filip Salac (QJMOTOR Gresini Moto2™) then took P8 with Aron Canet (Pons Wegow Los40) and Marcos Ramirez (OnlyFans American Racing) rounding out the top 10.

Moto2™ will be back in action on Saturday for Practice 3 at 9:55 and qualifying at 14:15 local (GMT +5:30)… with the timesheets closer than ever!

