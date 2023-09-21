The SEALEY range of Motorcycle Dollies

Sealey’s range of Motorcycle dollies enable you to manoeuvre and rotate your bike in confined and tight spaces

Model No. MS063 – Side Stand Type Motorcycle Dolly

Motorcycle dolly holds a single motorcycle with a side stand, weighing up to 565kg.

Easy manoeuvring around the workshop or garage.

Front and rear lever operated wedge gates allow for easy loading and unloading.

5-Position side stand platform to fit varied length side stands.

Features front/rear steel pins, to keep the motorcycle on the dolly during moving, and smooth-rolling dual castor wheels.

Specification:

Overall Dimensions (L x W x H): 2120 x 770 x 90mm.

Loading Track Dimensions (L x W x H): 2000 x 200 x 50mm.

Capacity: 565kg

Nett Weight: 29.54kg

Available online from around £152.00

Model No. MS0651 – Motorcycle Centre-Stand Moving Dolly

Use to manoeuvre motorcycles (maximum 300kg dispersed vehicle weight) with centre-stands.

Perfect for places where space is restricted.

The dolly is made from 4mm thick hardened steel-plate.

Covered with anti-slip rubber pad.

Foot/hand operated built-in brake mechanism.

Ideal for workshop, showroom and home garage use.

Specification:

Capacity: Max. Dolly Load: 220kg/ Max. Motorcycle Weight: 300kg

Nett Weight: 8.3kg

Available online from around £67.00

Model No. MS0630 – Side Stand Type Rear Wheel Motorcycle Dolly

Motorcycle dolly holds a single motorcycle with a side stand, weighing up to 500kg with weight being dispersed between front and back wheels.

Easy to manoeuvre around the workshop or garage.

Front wheel stays in contact with the ground allowing the motorcycle to be steered into the desired position.

Pivoting feature allows flexibility in side stand designs.

Side stand holder can be adjusted to cater to the majority of motorbikes.

Specification:

Capacity: Max. Dolly Load: 300kg/ Max. Motorcycle Weight: 500kg

Loading Track Dimensions (L x W x H): 550 x 250 x 120mm

Nett Weight: 17.2kg

Overall Dimensions (L x W x H): 1300 x 650 x 120mm

Available online from around £95.00

