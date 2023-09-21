Ducati Hypermotard 950 and Supersport 950 fully covered

One new clutch cover, two more Ducati models

Ducati is known for progress and for fast evolution of its motorcycle range — and GBRacing has been working hard to keep up!

The Bologna brand’s changes to improve the clutch on the 937cc V2 engine used in the 2021-23 Supersport 950 and the 2019-2023 Hypermotard 950 range, brought about the need to design a completely new clutch cover to fully include these fun Italian bikes in the GBRacing line-up.

The alternator and water pump covers remain unchanged from the 2016-2020 Supersport 937 — these parts have now been added to the model pages on the website as approved and suitable for the 2021-23 Supersport 950 models.

The introduction of this new clutch cover means that full engine protection is now available both as individual parts and as a set for the 2021-23 Supersport 950 models.

It also means that owners of the 2019-2023 Hypermotard 950 can pair this new clutch cover with the existing alternator cover that also fits the current Multistrada V2 950, Desert X and Monster ranges for complete crankcase protection.

All parts are available now.

GBRacing secondary covers remain as the only protective products to carry FIM product approval with each and every GBRacing component carefully created to meet the very strict requirements and standards.

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.