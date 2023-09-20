Four New Machines Treated To An R&g Makeover

The Hampshire-based protection specialist is continuously expanding its offering to ensure as many motorcyclists as possible are protected in the event of a drop or crash. These four new machines are just the latest models to be given the R&G makeover, with an extensive array of crash protection and styling products now available.

Included within the range are essential protection items such as the popular Aero Crash Protectors, Engine Case Covers and Bar End Sliders, as well as the new, lightweight and robust PRO Radiator Guards. For riders looking to enhance the aesthetics of their machine, R&G has also developed Tail Tidies for all four motorcycles, while additional items such as Heated Grips and the new Mirror Wideners help to improve comfort and safety while riding.

Prices start from £29.99, with the full range of products for each machine available below:

You can stay up-to-date with the latest news by following R&G on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. For product and dealer opportunities, please contact 01420 89007 / [email protected] or an R&G Sales Agent.

For more R&G news check out our dedicated page R&G News

For more information on R&G Racing products visit rg-racing.com