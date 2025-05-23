Aprilia All Stars returns to Misano on Sunday 1 June

The countdown has begun for Aprilia All Stars, an unmissable celebration of Aprilia’s racing heritage, set to take over the Misano World Circuit on Sunday, 1 June.

Open to all motorcycle and motorsport fans, this extraordinary – and completely free – event is now firmly established as one of the most eagerly awaited dates on the racing calendar.

Having grown year on year, the 2025 edition will be a day to remember, packed with iconic bikes, star riders, adrenaline-fuelled action, and entertainment for all. It also presents a unique opportunity to get up close with the spectacular Aprilia RS-GP machines from the MotoGP World Championship and to meet the stars of Aprilia Racing: reigning MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, Lorenzo Savadori, and Trackhouse riders Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura.

Exceptional riders, led by Aprilia legend Max Biaggi, will also take centre stage in the paddock, where, in true Aprilia All Stars tradition, they will join thousands of fans to celebrate the most successful European manufacturer in MotoGP history, boasting an impressive 298 GP victories.

The adrenaline-fuelled Race of Stars is back. Aprilia Racing riders will go head-to-head on RS 660 Factory bikes in a thrilling contest that combines fierce competition with a crowd-pleasing spectacle.

For those seeking truly unique and exclusive experiences, head to APRLIA.COM, where bookings are now open for a host of unforgettable opportunities, including:

– A pillion ride for a flying lap of the circuit with an Aprilia Racing rider.

– A guided tour of the MotoGP pit garage led by Aprilia Racing technicians, offering an insider’s view of the sport’s most advanced technology.

– An exclusive VIP Hospitality pass, including a terrace lunch at the Aprilia Terrace alongside riders and celebrity guests.

– A front-row place in the spectacular final on-track parade, just behind the MotoGP stars.

– A chance to experience the Race of Stars from inside the pit garage – right at the heart of the action.

As always, Aprilia All Stars will be a grand celebration. The paddock will buzz all day with free test rides, enabling visitors to experience the finest of the Aprilia range along the beautiful roads of Romagna.

Don’t miss the Racing Museum, a must-see for enthusiasts that showcases the legendary race bikes which built the Italian brand’s legacy.

Radio Deejay will provide the soundtrack to a day packed with attractions, including a dedicated gaming zone, shopping areas featuring Aprilia Racing apparel and merchandise, food courts, and more.

