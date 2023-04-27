Search
Aprilia RSV4 Factory and Tuono V4 Factory Speed White

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Aprilia Rsv4 Factory And Tuono V4 Factory Speed WhiteNew special limited edition colour scheme for the most racing-oriented versions of the magnificent V4s from Noale unveiled at the GP of the Americas.

Dominated by a white that enhances the design with built-in winglets, the Speed White livery will be available from may exclusively for a limited time.

The flagship bikes of the Aprilia V4 range, the RSV4 Factory superbike and the Tuono V4 Factory hypernaked, début in the Speed White colour scheme, a new and exclusive colour option that will be available for a limited time only: from May through to the end of 2023.Aprilia Rsv4 Factory And Tuono V4 Factory Speed White

Dominated by a white that enhances the aerodynamic lines and its design with built-in winglets, the Speed White livery is combined with red wheel rims and adorned with the Aprilia inscription on the side and sport graphics inspired by the Aprilia RS-GP prototype playing a leading role in the 2023 MotoGP World Championship.

Aprilia Rsv4 Factory And Tuono V4 Factory Speed WhiteIt was the Aprilia Racing MotoGP riders themselves, Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales, who unveiled the Speed White colour scheme for the first time to the general public on the weekend of the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas. This genuinely great racing occasion highlighted the supersport soul of the livery that houses two extraordinary bikes, at the top of the superbike segment in terms of technology, performance, and design.

The Speed White colour scheme joins the other two options for the Aprilia V4 Factory range – Time Attack and Ultra Dark – and will be available from May in Aprilia dealerships for a limited time.

For more Aprilia news check out our dedicated page Aprilia News

or head to the official Aprilia website aprilia.com/en_EN/Aprilia Rsv4 Factory And Tuono V4 Factory Speed White

