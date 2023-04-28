Ride Into Summer With Segway Scooters’ Money-Saving Promotion

Segway Motors UK is offering a £300 reduction on its range of lightweight ‘smart’ e-scooters for May and June 2023.

The three-model range offers a fresh and modern look and incorporates the jump-on-and-go features demanded by today’s eco-aware scooter riders, such as fast-charging, easily removable batteries, reliable range, light and nimble manoeuvrability and a heap of high-brow tech functionality.

Unique to the Segway range of B110S, E110S and E125S scooters are standard options such as an Airlock security system activated via a mobile App, which automatically locks and unlocks the Segway electric scooter when the owner is within two to ten metres of the machine. Two high-performance sensors on both the seat and the parking stand allow the clever Segway to actively judge whether it is safe to start riding. It will not move forward if, for instance, the parking stand is extended, or if the rider isn’t firmly seated on the vehicle.

Segway e-scooters offer a cool and affordable about-town transport solution. They can all be ridden straight from the dealer showroom with a basic CBT licence and insurance.

The Segway range of e-scooters is eligible for the government’s OLEV grant, which means that once the additional £300 discount is applied, the recommended retail price for the introductory B110S e-scooter is just £1,799.00 and includes a two-year manufacturer warranty.

The £300 discount promotion starts on Monday the 1st of May and ends on Friday the 30th of June. Anyone placing an order over the bank holiday weekend can take advantage of the reduction and register their Segway scooter on, or after, May the 1st.

For further information and local stockist contact details, visit motors.segway.com/uk