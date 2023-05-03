Ducati announces the opening of a new store in Bournemouth

Ducati continues to expand its dealer network with Dorset’s first Ducati dealership, dedicated to the iconic Italian motorcycle brand.

The new store offers a completely renovated and modernised building, the Ducati and Scrambler Ducati range alongside their apparel and accessory collections.

Local Ducatisti and motorcycle enthusiasts were invited to join the Ducati Bournemouth team for the official ribbon cutting ceremony on Sunday 30th April, alongside Fabrizio Cazzoli, Managing Director of Ducati UK, before getting their first look inside the 7000 sq ft store including the state-of-the-art workshop, where a team of technicians are available for servicing and repairs.

Alongside the model year 2023 Ducati and Scrambler Ducati range, fans had the chance to see a John Hackett prepared GSE Racing 916 ridden by Troy Bayliss in 1998 BSB Championship.

Passionate clients that were present on opening day had the chance to watch the Spanish round of MotoGP at the Circuito de Jerez – Angel Nieto, as well as to take part in a Q&A session with Chaz Davies, former Ducati rider in the WSBK championship, now official Riders’ Coach of the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team, compered by commentator and motorsport presenter Greg Haines, while enjoying some nice pizza and coffee.

Fabrizio Cazzoli, Managing Director of Ducati UK said: “. Today we are here in Dorset for the opening of our brand new store, Ducati Bournemouth. With the highest standards, both in corporate identity and people quality, there is no better way to bring Ducati values of Style, Sophistication and Performance in UK. I would like to sincerely thank Mark Langford and John Piper of Breeze for their outstanding work ”

Mark Langford, Managing Director of Breeze Motor Group, owners of Ducati Bournemouth said: “We’re excited to have finally opened Ducati Bournemouth for the start of the season. We’d like to thank everyone for their patience and support – we can’t wait to welcome you through the doors and are confident you’ll agree it’s been worth the wait!”

Ducati Bournemouth will be open Tuesday to Sunday throughout the year from Tuesday 2nd May.

The new dealership joins Ducati’s global sales network, which today counts more than 800 points of sale in over 90 countries worldwide.

