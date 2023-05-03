Search
Electric Motorcycle Vmoto – Super Soco Slashes Prices By £700

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

Electric Motorcycle Vmoto – Super Soco Slashes Prices By £700Following the announcement that the UK’s best-selling electric motorcycle brand, Super Soco (Vmoto), will now be distributed directly by the manufacturer, the company has unveiled a ‘launch’ sale taking £700 off every model, a massive saving on these already affordable machines.

The promotion, which lasts until the end of July, marks the distinction of the brand becoming manufacturer owned in the UK.

The restructuring plan affects all UK imported models currently in stock, including the ‘perfect for the campsite’ CU Mini, the dual battery, city commuter CPX and the café racer styled TC Max. It also includes the new for 2023 Hunter & Wanderer models.

A selection of the range can be tested at the forthcoming Devitt Insurance MCN Festival of Motorcycling, held at the East of England Arena on 13-14th May 2023.

The new plans also support the Vmoto Soco UK dealer network with dealership’s given extra support with increased warranty work rates and improved business terms.

All in all it’s a great time to get onboard an electric scooter or motorcycle with the Vmoto – Super Soco ranges.

For more information on Super Soco or to find your nearest dealer, visit www.supersoco.co.uk

New Pricing (including Government subsidy)

TSX (single)£2,199.00
TSX (dual)£2,699.00
TC (single)£2,199.00
TC (dual)£2,699.00
CUX£1,849.00
TC Max (alloy)£3,699.00
TC Max (spoke)£3,899.00
CPX Single retail£3,049.00
CPX Double retail£4,299.00
TS Streethunter (single)£2,999.00
TS Street Hunter (dual)£3,499.00
TC Wanderer (single)£2,999.00
TC Wanderer (dual)£3,499.00
CU Mini£999.00

 

 

Or head to the official Super Soco website supersoco.co.uk/

