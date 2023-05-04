Indian Motorcycle reveals its first ‘Forged’ custom Sport Chief build

Indian Motorcycle today revealed its first ‘Forged’ custom Sport Chief build. The first of three builds was designed and handcrafted by Powerplant Motorcycles for renowned actor and motorcyclist, Norman Reedus.

Known for his star role in ‘The Walking Dead’ and his show ‘Ride with Norman Reedus,’ Norman has a deep passion for motorcycles and lives life on two wheels.

The custom Indian Sport Chief by Powerplant features a range of unique modifications specifically designed for Norman. To achieve a sleeker and more streamlined look, Powerplant repositioned the rear shock mounts and relocated the swingarm mounts. Powerplant also lifted and narrowed the fuel tank, and outfitted the tank and the side covers with three-inch louvers. A custom-made rear fender fits the narrower seven-spoke Morris Mag replica wheels, while custom eight-inch risers complement the Sport Chief’s four-inch round touchscreen display powered by RIDE COMMAND. A complete list of modifications can be found below.

Parts List: 2023 Indian Motorcycle Sport Chief

Repositioned the rear shock mounts and relocated swingarm mounts to reduce the rear section’s width.

Narrowed and lifted the fuel tank, outfitted it and the side covers with 3-inch louvers, and custom-made a fender inspired by old-school Indian style to fit the narrower wheels.

Modified seven-spoke Morris Mag replica wheels to fit Indian Motorcycle axles, brakes, rotors, sensors, and bearings. Lyndall Brakes made matching chrome rotors and a sprocket to complement the wheels.

Narrowed down the front fork system to accommodate an 11.5-inch rotor instead of a 13-inch rotor, due to the narrow wheel used.

Designed custom 8-inch risers to imitate the Indian Motorcycle display gauge engagement system and created handlebars that were narrow with lots of pull back to suit the bike’s needs.

Fabricated a one-off stainless steel exhaust pipe with a RedThunder cone from the bike’s Italian partners.

Crafted a fully custom cobra-style gunslinger seat with a stainless steel seat pan and upholstered it.

Applied a custom paint job with a mix of root beer colors that was darkened to fit the Indian Motorcycle style.

Paint and bodywork were done by Walt at WW Cycles, while Pacman added custom pinstripes.

Conducted all work in-house except for the bodywork and chrome/powder coating, which were done by Garett GAS Powder in Simi Valley

Next in the Forged series, Barnstorm Cycles unveils its custom Sport Chief on May 10 with Carey Hart unveiling his build on May 18.

Episode 1

Episode 2

For more Indian Motorcycle UK news check out our dedicated page Indian Motorcycle UK News

or head to the official Indian Motorcycles UK website indianmotorcycle.co.uk/