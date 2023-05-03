Mutt Motorcycles and The Early Hook Up

On Saturday 13th May, Mutt Motorcycles are going back to their custom roots by hosting The Early Hook Up at their Birmingham HQ – The House of Mutt. On Saturday 13th May, Mutt Motorcycles are going back to their custom roots by hosting The Early Hook Up at their Birmingham HQ – The House of Mutt.

The Brummie motorcycle brand have teamed up with the legendary folk behind The Hook Up weekend show to bring you some of the best choppers in the UK.

But Mutt being Mutt, the fun doesn’t stop there. If there’s one thing the black metal gang loves it’s a party and this promises to be one of the best yet!

The ultimate blueprint for chaos will include some good old Rock ‘n’ Roll from the likes of Table Scraps and Mutes, grub from Original Patty Men, Tacos El Pap and The Steam House, beer-y refreshments from GlassHouse Beer Co, as well as something a little stronger from Burning Barn Rum.

Trust us when we say it will be a day to remember. Luckily tattoo artists Sami Graystone, Chris Hatton and Simon Erl will all be in attendance should you decide that a more permanent method of memory is necessary.

So get down to Mutt HQ for a day of choppers, motorcycles, traders, tattoos, beers, live music, grub and a healthy helping of havoc!

Buy tickets at https://bit.ly/TheEarlyHookUp

Ticket price £25 (limited availability now)

This is a ticket only event, NO walk-ins.

Saturday 13th May

10:00 am – ‘til late

Mutt Motorcycles

Lakeside Centre, 180 Lifford Lane

Birmingham, B30 3NU

