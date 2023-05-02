Look forward to summer miles in Dainese

With the evenings getting lighter and the weather beginning to warm up in the UK, many riders are starting to dream of those leisurely summer evening rides.

Whether commuting home from work or out with friends, ride your own way in Dainese.

Ignite Tex Jacket

Look stylish and stay protected in the new Ignite Tex jacket from Dainese. While it may look like a regular hooded jacket with a YKK zip, integrated reflective inserts, two outer pockets on the front and a hood, the Ignite Digi Camo jacket is an EN 17092 A certified motorcycle garment.

As well as being packed with innovative technology – including: removable EN 1621.1 Standard Pro-Armor at the elbows and shoulders and a pocket for a Pro-Armor double chest protector and G1 or G2 back protector – it’s the small design touches that make a difference such as the adjustable and removable hood, and the reflective band to roll up the hood when not in use.

Made from a water repellent fleece fabric, it features a breathable mesh lining, elasticated cuffs on the wrists, waist adjustment and a connection loop for trousers.

Available in UK dealers now, the Ignite Tex Jacket is available in sizes UK 34-54 with an RRP of £229.95.

Daemon-X Safety Hoodie Full Zip

Made from a soft fleece, the Daemon-X Safety Hoodie Full Zip is praised for its comfortable and casual fit. Protection is provided by EN 1621.1 certified Pro-Shape 2.0 protectors on the shoulders and elbows and there’s a pocket for a model G1 or G2 back protector.

Choose from three pockets – two outer and one on the inner liner – to store small items safely and utilise the reflective band to roll up the hood when not in use. There’s also the possibility of attaching a Bluetooth earpiece on the hood drawstrings.

Available in UK dealers now, the Daemon-X Safety Hoodie Full Zip is available in sizes UK 34-54 with an RRP of £199.95.

Dainese is supplied to UK dealers through Nevis Marketing, to locate your nearest Dainese dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.