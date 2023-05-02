Harley-davidson Enthusiast Collection Introduces Fast Johnnie

High-Performance 1960s and ‘70s Muscle Cars Inspires Limited-Edition Trio of Motorcycles.

Harley-Davidson celebrates muscle car culture and its racing heritage with the introduction of Fast Johnnie, the 2023 addition to the Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection of limited run bikes featuring factory-direct custom paint and graphic treatments.

Executed in Celestial Blue with white racing stripes, this special Enthusiast Collection paint scheme is offered factory-installed for three 2023 Harley-Davidson models: the Low Rider® ST, the Street Glide® ST and the Road Glide® ST motorcycles, with combined production limited to no more than 2,000 models globally.

Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection models celebrate Harley-Davidson riders and are inspired by their stories and legacies. The Fast Johnnie paint scheme taps into iconic design themes featured on high-performance muscle cars and pony cars of the 1960s and 1970s – contrasting “racing” or “rally” striping over a bold base colour, and a clever or symbolic character or logo incorporated into the graphics package. Both elements served to create an obvious visual difference between the high-performance version of a car and the standard version of the same model. The Fast Johnnie character applied to the left side of the fuel tank also appears on the Harley-Davidson® Screamin’ Eagle® factory team motorcycles raced in the MotoAmerica King of the Baggers series. It was inspired by the story of a piglet named Johnnie adopted in 1920 by Harley-Davidson racer and member of the infamous “Wrecking Crew,” Ray Weishaar, which became a team mascot. The piglet often perched on a motorcycle fuel tank for a post-race victory lap and is usually cited as the source of the “Hog” moniker that to this day is often applied to anything Harley-Davidson.

“The striping graphic effect is a powerful signal to the generation that came of age during this era, and is still impactful today,” said Brad Richards, Harley-Davidson Vice President of Design and Creative Director. “The Celestial Blue base colour selected for Fast Johnnie recalls a popular tone from the muscle car era. For the graphic striping, we created a custom white colour formulated to authentically reflect the era, executed in a classic thin-wide-thin pattern on the sides and top of the motorcycle bodywork. The look is a nod to pure Americana.”

On the tank and front fender “Harley-Davidson” script replaces one of the thin stripe elements.

Depending on the motorcycle model, the striping is applied to the front and rear fenders, the fuel tank top and sides, the front of the fairing and the side covers and saddlebags. The Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection logo is on the rear fender.

Low Rider® ST Fast Johnnie Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection

Strap down your bedroll and make a run for the border. The Harley-Davidson® Low Rider® ST model is an American V-Twin sport-touring bike for the rider who digs clean-and-lean West Coast style and craves the outrageous performance of the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 V-Twin powertrain. The Low Rider® ST model connects these riders with pure Harley-Davidson attitude. Mechanical features are identical to the 2023 Low Rider® ST model.

Special Styling Features

Celestial Blue with custom white detailing

Enthusiast Collection logo on rear fender

Graphic on both sides of the fuel tank – Fast Johnnie on left, Bar & Shield on right

Street Glide® ST Fast Johnnie Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection

Elevated pro-touring bagger performance and style for the rider who just can’t get enough of either. The Street Glide® ST model pairs the muscular Milwaukee-Eight® 117 powertrain with tough West Coast styling influences and new dark-and-bronze finishes topped off with Screamin’ Eagle® exhasut. Undiminished comfort and the iconic batwing fairing appeal to the traditionalist mindset. Meet the new breed of speed and style from Harley-Davidson.

Mechanical features are identical to the 2023 Street Glide® ST model.

Road Glide® ST Fast Johnnie Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection

The sleek Road Glide® ST model projects more menace than ever and backs it up with the street-scorching power of the Milwaukee-Eight® 117 powertrain along with Screamin’ Eagle® exhaust. West Coast styling elements and black-and-bronze finishes set this bike apart from the performance bagger crowd. Legendary comfort and the “sharknose” fixed fairing appeal to a rider who wants to make quick work of the open road. Mechanical features are identical to 2023 Road Glide® ST model.

Road Glide ST and Street Glide ST Special Styling Features

Celestial Blue with custom white detailing

Screamin’ Eagle® exhaust

Enthusiast Motorcycle Collection logo on rear fender

Graphic on both sides of the fuel tank – Fast Johnnie on left, Bar & Shield on right

Harley-Davidson® Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories offers colour-matched King Tour-Pak® luggage carrier, Chopped Tour-Pak® luggage carrier, and saddlebag speaker lids.

Harley-Davidson stands for the timeless pursuit of adventure and freedom for the soul. Go to H- D.com to learn more about the complete line of 2023 Harley-Davidson Grand American Touring, Sport, Adventure Touring, Cruiser and Trike motorcycles, Harley-Davidson Certified™ pre-owned motorcycles, Harley-Davidson Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories, Harley-Davidson MotorClothes and gear, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

For more Harley-Davidson UK news check out our dedicated page Harley-Davidson UK News

or head to the official Harley-Davidson UK website www.harley-davidson.com/gb/en/index.html