Make a Donation to DGR – Free T-shirt Give Away From Vitesse T-shirts

On Sunday the 21st of May 2023, I’m riding in The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride with fellow men and women across the globe to raise funds and awareness for prostate cancer and men’s mental health on behalf of Movember.

Men die on average 6 years earlier than women and for largely preventable reasons. The number of men that are suffering is growing, and we need to do something about that. So, before I press my tweed and polish my boots, I’m asking you to join me in raising funds and awareness for these causes by donating what you can for this meaningful cause and to help the men we love, live happier and healthier lives.

From today win a free t-shirt of your choice from Vitesse T-shirts (from the Ladies fitted Ringspun, Mens Ringspun and Heavy Cotton only range)

https://www.vitessetshirts.co.uk/collections/biker-t-shirts

To be in with a chance we ask that you make a donation of £5 or more to our DGR fundraiser below:

https://www.gentlemansride.com/s/501583/1695030/t

The winner will be picked at random after the 21st May 2023