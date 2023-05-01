Third Annual “Rainey’s Ride To The Races” Set For Laguna Seca

Third Annual “Rainey’s Ride To The Races” Set For MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest At Laguna Seca.

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is excited to announce that “Rainey’s Ride To The Races” will again be held in conjunction with the 2023 MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest At Laguna Seca with this year’s ride boasting even more legends than in years past.

This year’s ride includes the following legends:

– Three-time World Champion Kenny Roberts

– Four-time World Champion Eddie Lawson

– Three-time AMA Grand National Champion Bubba Shobert

– 1993 World Champion Kevin Schwantz

– Seven-time Supercross and Motocross National Champion Rick Johnson

– 2011 World Superbike Champion Carlos Checa

– Three-time AMA Superbike Champion Doug Chandler

Rainey’s Ride To The Races will be held on Friday, July 7, opening day of the fifth round of the MotoAmerica Medallia Superbike Championship, and will again benefit the Roadracing World Action Fund, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that promotes motorcycle racing safety with the facilitation of soft air barrier systems at racing events.

The 100-mile ride will begin at the Moto Talbott Motorcycle Museum at 4 E Carmel Valley Road in Carmel Valley, California, and will tour the best parts of the Monterey Peninsula, including in and around the Santa Lucia Mountain ranges, the Salinas Valley foothills, local wineries, and the stunning Steinbeck country. The ride will conclude at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca with two laps around the racetrack, lunch and a Q&A session with legends Rainey, Roberts, Lawson, Shobert, Schwantz, Johnson, Chandler and Checa.

The ride will be limited to 40 riders who purchase the special $500 Premium Rainey’s Ride To The Races ticket. Last year’s ride raised nearly $75,000 for the Roadracing World Action Fund.

“Last year’s ride was sold out and better than the first and this year promises to be better than the second,” said MotoAmerica President and three-time World Champion Wayne Rainey. “I’m excited we’ve added Kevin (Schwantz), Doug (Chandler), Ricky (Johnson) and Carlos (Checa) to the ride so it will give our participants even more time with the legends. The ride was a lot of fun for both the champions and our fans, and the best part is that we raised nearly $75,000 for the Roadracing World Action Fund. We have a goal of raising more this July.”

Rainey’s Ride To The Races will be conducted at a relaxed, easy pace and no one will be left behind. Gordon McCall, a local motorcycle enthusiast and good friend of MotoAmerica, will be leading the ride. The ride will take approximately two to two and a half hours from start to completion.

“I appreciate your support and hope to see you there,” said Rainey.