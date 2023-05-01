Oulton Park produces three different race winners as Bridewell claims first victory in 2023

Tommy Bridewell became the fourth different race winner in the 2023 Bennetts British Superbike Championship in the second race of the weekend at Oulton Park.

However, it was his BeerMonster Ducati teammate Glenn Irwin, who was victorious in race three in the closest finish of the season so far.

The second round produced three different race winners as five different title contenders featured on the podium after the three races in Cheshire.

Bridewell maintained his strong record at Oulton Park by winning the second race of the weekend to take his first victory with the BeerMonster Ducati team, withstanding the pressure from his rivals.

Leon Haslam was moving up the order and soon he was just behind Bridewell and ready to try to fight for the win ahead of brothers Andrew and Glenn Irwin.

Haslam was trying to attack Bridewell and defend against Andrew Irwin at the same time, a moment for the ROKiT BMW Motorrad rider at Lodge gave his Honda Racing UK rival the chance to move ahead. However, Haslam was instantly on the attack and regained the position.

Bridewell was holding the advantage and the leading group became a pack of five with Bridewell, Haslam, Andrew and Glenn Irwin plus Ryde who later lost ground in the closing stages.

Bridewell made a break over the final three laps to score his first win for BeerMonster Ducati this season, but behind Glenn Irwin had charged into second to make it a 1-2 for Paul Bird’s team, the first since 2020.

The fight for third went down to the wire and Andrew Irwin made a move down the inside at Lodge for the final time, but Haslam wasn’t giving up the podium and he managed to regain the advantage on the run over Deer Leap to the chequered flag.

Andrew Irwin had to settle for fourth place, his best result of the season so far for Honda Racing UK, ahead of Ryde and yesterday’s race winner Josh Brookes.

In the final race of the weekend, Glenn Irwin denied Haslam his first race win of the season by celebrating his second victory of the season. The BeerMonster Ducati rider now take the standings lead by four points ahead of the next event at Donington Park (May 19/20/21).

Andrew Irwin was the rider with the best launch off the line to lead his brother Glenn and previous champions Brookes and Haslam with race two winner Bridewell and Kyle Ryde close behind.

Glenn Irwin made a move on his brother for the lead on lap three, and then Haslam was next to have the Honda Racing UK rider in his sights. The ‘Pocket Rocket’ made a pass of his own on the sixth lap to move into second.

A lap later, Haslam had a huge moment on the ROKiT BMW Motorrad into Old Hall and that meant he lost ground on Glenn Irwin ahead of him that he needed to claw back as he got back into his race rhythm.

Bridewell was then on the move and launched himself into third place to relegate Andrew Irwin back a further position, as Haslam split the BeerMonster Ducati teammates on lap ten.

Glenn Irwin was fending off the challenge but Haslam was typically determined, making a brave move into Old Hall on lap 12. The BeerMonster rider was unsettled, giving his teammate Bridewell the opportunity to move into second place.

Glenn Irwin was back into second at Lodge later on the same lap though with a decisive move on his teammate. He recaptured the lead on the next lap when he passed Haslam on the brakes into Hizzys.

The leading pack were inseparable but Glenn Irwin had enough to hold the advantage to the finish on the final lap by just 0.062s, with Haslam in second. Behind however, Ryde had been carving his way through and was into third after a dive down the inside on Bridewell at Hizzys with three laps to go.

Ryde held off Bridewell to the finish to become the fifth different rider for the fourth different team to score a podium finish in Cheshire, with Brookes claiming a top five finish for the FHO Racing BMW Motorrad Team.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Oulton Park, Race 2 result:

Tommy Bridewell (BeerMonster Ducati) Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) +1.571s Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW Motorrad) +2.686s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +2.809s Kyle Ryde (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) +7.511s Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) +9.739s Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +10.777s Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) +15.465s Jack Kennedy (Mar-Train Racing Yamaha) +23.418s Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) +25.871s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Oulton Park, Race 3 result:

Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW Motorrad) +0.062s Kyle Ryde (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) +0.357s Tommy Bridewell (BeerMonster Ducati) +1.053s Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) +2.665s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) +6.628s Christian Iddon (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) +8.191s Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) +8.332s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) +11.580s Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) +22.438s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Glenn Irwin (BeerMonster Ducati) 91 Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) 87 Tommy Bridewell (BeerMonster Ducati) 87 Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW Motorrad) 76 Kyle Ryde (LAMI OMG Racing Yamaha) 73 Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) 44 Jason O’Halloran (McAMS Yamaha) 41 Jack Kennedy (Mar-Train Racing Yamaha) 40 Lee Jackson (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) 37 Danny Kent (Lovell Kent Racing Honda) 32

