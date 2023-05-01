Search
Romney Marsh Bike Show on 7 May Cancelled

Romney Marsh Bike Show on 7 May Cancelled

Frank Duggan
Frank Duggan

Romney Marsh Bike Show On 7 May CancelledThe Romney Marsh Classic Bikejumble on Sunday 7th May at Hamstreet in Kent has been cancelled.

Event Organiser Julie Diplock from Elk Promotions explains;

“Sadly, the recent rainfall has left much of the ground waterlogged, and due to the amount of standing water the site will not be usable. Despite best efforts, we have been unable to find a suitable alternative venue at short notice”.

“We apologise for any disappointment, and hope that ticket-holders and exhibitors can join us at our next event on Sunday 25th June”.

Pre-booked tickets will be moved to the following event at Romney Marsh on 25th June and exhibitors are being contacted by the organisers individually.

For more information and contact details visit www.elk-promotions.co.uk

