Bmw Group Poland Wins The Biggest Tender In The History Of The Polish Police

BMW Group Polska has been working with the Polish police for many years. Besides BMW cars already in use, Polish authorities will also rely on BMW motorcycles in the future. To this end, BMW Group Polska achieved its greatest success in the local government business.

As part of the “Safer on the Roads” program, the Polish police purchased 503 BMW R 1250 RT-P motorcycles in a special configuration with police equipment and motorcycle suits. 25 of them were sent to the police training center in Legionowo near Warsaw, where new officers are trained on them. The other vehicles are put into active service on Polish roads. The last shipment was officially handed over in Warsaw on November 24 in the presence of Christian Haririan, Managing Director of BMW Group Polska, Karol Kostrzewa, Director of BMW Motorrad Polska, and representatives from the police headquarters. BMW Motorrad Polska and BMW Motorrad dealer Zdunek were responsible for implementing the order.

“We are proud of the trust placed in us by the Polish police. We are delighted to be working with such an important institution” Karol Kostrzewa, Director of BMW Motorrad Polska.

The BMW R 1250 RT-P – superior all-rounder

Dynamic, agile, ergonomic: The BMW R 1250 RT-P is an all-rounder that stands out for every task. Whether for police operations on the motorway or for escort services in the city: The R 1250 RT-P is not only characterized by its superior ergonomic over long distances, but also its agility. Powered by a BMW ShiftCam boxer engine, it is powerful yet efficient. The R 1250 RT-P is an emergency vehicle that has stood for comfort and a high level of safety for over three decades: This is ensured by the wide range of equipment options for comfort, functionality and safety, which have been developed specifically for their applications. This machine is well prepared for all contingencies — authority at first glance.

