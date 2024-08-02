BMW Motorrad presents the BMW CE 02 x VAGABUND

While the international customizing scene around BMW Motorrad focuses primarily on the BMW Motorrad Heritage models BMW R 18 and BMW R 12 nineT with inspiring creativity, high levels of craftsmanship and new ideas, Austria has now developed an extraordinary project based on the BMW CE 02.

In collaboration with BMW Motorrad Austria in Salzburg, the Design & Makers Studio VAGABUND in Graz created the BMW CE 02 x VAGABUND — a stylish eParkourer based on the BMW CE 02 for urban areas.

“We were immediately in love when we saw the CE 02 for the first time at the BMW Motorrad Days in Berlin. The overall design of the CE 02 was simply a “perfect match” for us, as we at VAGABUND are always trying to break new ground and reinterpret existing products in our own way. In this project, we would define the general design approach as a “retro-future.” We tried to combine the very futuristic original design with some retro vibes and thus give the viewer a familiar feeling,” Paul Brauchart, founder and managing director of Vagabund Moto GmbH, explains the philosophy behind the project.

Futuristic design meets retro vibes.

The custom bike Made in Austria not only impresses with its unique, futuristic design, but also with various functional “retro” elements, which were designed in a modern, fresh way and with a focus on a young target group. For example, the musical integration of the “OB-4 Magic Radio” from “Teenage Engineering” underlines the young and creative philosophy of custom bikes. The “electric exhaust” serves as a practical style element and visual highlight. This offers space for an umbrella. Design elements such as the running board with skateboard grip tape reflect the sporty, urban eParkourer style.

BMW Motorrad and VAGABUND create another absolute eye-catcher with the custom bike’s 3.6 meter high packaging. This is part of the overall concept.

