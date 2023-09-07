BMW Motorrad presents the ConnectedRide Navigator

Head for the most beautiful locations in the world while always keeping the destination in your sights – the new BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator connects every BMW with navigation preparation to the roads of the world.

Using the personal BMW ID, all routes, recordings and route planning are synchronised between the navigator and the BMW Motorrad app and are therefore also available in the BMW Motorrad app at any time and from anywhere. Both the maps and the functions of the navigator are always kept up to date, as the device can be connected to the internet and can be updated at any time. The way that the BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator is operated via the multicontroller and thanks to its seamless smartphone integration sets new standards in this product segment.

Large display with high luminosity and perfectly matched to the BMW Motorrad TFT screens.

A very bright 5.5-inch touchscreen display ensures optimal readability, even in direct sunlight. The BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator is seamlessly matched with the motorcycle displays and the entire BMW Motorrad world of experience. The graphic design and user interaction harmonise perfectly and allow seamless integration into the operating concept of the TFT screen and the BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator. The displays are also coordinated with each other with regard to light intensity, reflection and anti-reflection coating. The Navigator is charged via the BMW on-board network. Alternatively, it can also be charged in no time at all using the included USB-C cable with up to 2.4 A charging current.

Update capability, cloud synchronisation and downward compatibility.

The new BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator was developed in-house and updates can be delivered directly via the BMW Motorrad systems. Analogous to a smartphone, updates for functions and maps are actively indicated. Updates are installed directly on the BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator. The only thing that is required is an online data connection (WLAN or a SIM card installed by the customer). It does not have to be connected to a computer.

For the latest traffic information, which is updated in real time, the navigator can go online either via a WiFi hotspot (which customers can provide via their smartphone, for example) or via the SIM card installed by the customer. This is even possible while riding and the user is always kept up-to-date.

The BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator is part of the MyBMW Cloud. Accordingly, the user can log in to the BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator with his MyBMW account thereby connecting the device to the BMW Cloud, where he can synchronise his planned routes, the routes he has ridden and a great deal more. In this way, the user can plan an individual route on any end device (BMW app, PC browser, etc.), which is then immediately available on any registered end device. Routes created in other planning portals can also be imported into the BMW Cloud and be used on all registered end devices.

The hardware and software of the new BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator are compatible with all BMW motorcycles built from 2014 onwards (with restrictions), provided they have a multicontroller and if navigation preparation is already installed or has been retrofitted as part of the Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.

Seamless smartphone integration delivers maximum functional comfort.

In addition, all smartphone functions and in particular media applications such as Spotify and telephone functions can be centrally operated and coordinated via the new BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator. In particular, the user can control the volume both as a master volume for all sources and individually for each source. All other end devices such as the rider and passenger helmets as well as the BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Smartglasses can also be connected to the Navigator via Bluetooth and controlled accordingly. The personal contacts stored on the smartphone can be used directly on the navigator for telephone and routing functions.

The new BMW Motorrad ConnectedRide Navigator is available as of now and simply needs to be clicked into the holder of the navigation preparation and locked with the motorcycle key.