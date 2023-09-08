Sidecar for Rebels

New Watsonian sidecar fitting kit for the Honda Rebel CMX1100

Watsonian have developed a fitting kit to attach any of the sidecars in their range to the Honda Rebel CMX1100.

The kit features four powder-coated tubular steel arms with clamps that bolt onto specially selected points on the cruiser’s frame. This is essential to ensure the sidecar can be fitted with the correct axle lead, toe-in and lean-out, for optimum stability and predictable handling.

All parts are manufactured by Watsonian in their Cotswold factory, where they also build their sidecars.

The Rebel 1100 is pictured with the lightweight Watsonian Prescott sidecar. The body shell is manufactured from fibreglass, with a gloss gelcoat finish, and it sits on a steel platform chassis, with independent suspension. A 16″ spoke wheel is fitted as standard, with an option to fit a 17″ cast alloy wheel. The Brooklands style aeroscreen shields the cockpit and the upholstered seat folds down to give access to the luggage space behind.

The Honda Rebel CMX1100 fitting kit costs £595 (including VAT) and prices for the Prescott sidecar start at £5395. Watsonian offer a full factory fitting service if required.

For information on the range of Watsonian sidecars call 01386 700907 or visit www.watsonian-squire.com.