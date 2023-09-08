Debise dominates Friday at home

Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) continued his dominance at his home circuit, impressively topping the FP1 timesheets.

His mastery of the French venue shone through, securing him the top spot in the combined classification. Despite falling behind Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) in Free Practice 2, Debise’s morning run ensured he remained in the overall lead.

Bulega topped the FP2 timesheets, closing the gap between him and Debise. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki), facing challenging conditions that led to crashes, managed to secure third place. Stefano Manzi and Yari Montella also delivered strong performances in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2

1. Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) 1’41.083s

2. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +0.031s

3. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) 0.053s

4. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.302s

5. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.382s

6. Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +0.416s

P1 | Valentin Debise | GMT94 Yamaha

“It’s always to be in first position after Free Practice. I know it’s only Free Practice but this season I had a few issues during the Superpole sessions so today I tried to ride alone as much as possible so I could understand my pace, which I did. I’m really happy with the work we did with the team. We had the chance to test here with the team a few weeks ago so the base setup was great and I could be fast immediately. Now I’m looking forward to Race 1 tomorrow!”

