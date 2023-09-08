Search
Sign up to our newsletter
HomeLatest NewsDebise dominates Friday at home

Debise dominates Friday at home

Frank Duggan
By Frank Duggan

Click here for more info on RST's 2023 CollectionRst 2023 Collection 1070pxl X 363pxl

Debise dominates Friday at home

Debise Dominates Friday At HomeValentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) continued his dominance at his home circuit, impressively topping the FP1 timesheets.

His mastery of the French venue shone through, securing him the top spot in the combined classification. Despite falling behind Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) in Free Practice 2, Debise’s morning run ensured he remained in the overall lead.

Bulega topped the FP2 timesheets, closing the gap between him and Debise. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki), facing challenging conditions that led to crashes, managed to secure third place. Stefano Manzi and Yari Montella also delivered strong performances in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

WorldSSP Combined Results after FP2
1. Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) 1’41.083s
2. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) +0.031s
3. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) 0.053s
4. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.302s
5. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +0.382s
6. Raffaele De Rosa (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +0.416s

P1 | Valentin Debise | GMT94 Yamaha
“It’s always to be in first position after Free Practice. I know it’s only Free Practice but this season I had a few issues during the Superpole sessions so today I tried to ride alone as much as possible so I could understand my pace, which I did. I’m really happy with the work we did with the team. We had the chance to test here with the team a few weeks ago so the base setup was great and I could be fast immediately. Now I’m looking forward to Race 1 tomorrow!”

For more info checkout our dedicated World Supersport News page superbike-news.co.uk/world-supersport/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Vannucci dominates in sweltering French heat, leading Free Practice Sessions

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Latest News

Advert

Latest articles

MORE STORIES
Vannucci Dominates In Sweltering French Heat, Leading Free Practice Sessions

Vannucci dominates in sweltering French heat, leading Free Practice Sessions

Frank Duggan - 0