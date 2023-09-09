Gagne Beats The Heat To Lead Fry Day At Circuit Of The Americas

Jake Gagne’s best lap in Q1 was his last lap on a blisteringly hot Friday at Circuit of The Americas and it resulted in provisional pole position for this weekend’s two Medallia Superbike races in Austin.

On his 11th lap and with time expiring in the session, Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Gagne slipped past Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC’s Josh Herrin with his 2:08.818 a tick over half a second quicker than Herrin.

Herrin, meanwhile, was a full second ahead of third-placed Richie Escalante on his Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki GSX-R1000R. Herrin’s best lap came after a slow tip-over that came mid-session that he said actually helped his comfort level. Escalante, in turn, was just .141 of a second faster than Gagne’s teammate JD Beach, who was continuing to find speed in his second outing aboard the injured Cameron Petersen’s Yamaha YZF-R1.

Fifth fastest on an opening day that featured triple-digit heat was Tytlers Cycle Racing’s PJ Jacobsen with the New Yorker 1.8 seconds off Gagne’s pace on the 3.426-mile Circuit of The Americas.

Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz ended up sixth after missing nearly the entire first session with a mechanical problem on his Yamaha YZF-R1. Seventh and eighth went to Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Brandon Paasch with the New Jersey resident lapping at an identical lap time as Aftercare Scheibe BMW’s Ashton Yates.

Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Corey Alexander and Disrupt Racing’s Hayden Gillim rounded out the top 10.

Wrench Motorcycles’ Bobby Fong didn’t make a lap in Q1 with his Yamaha blowing a motor on his opening lap, bringing out a red flag. Fong will get the chance to qualify in tomorrow morning’s Q2.

Steel Commander Stock 1000 – Wyman’s Day

Travis Wyman Racing’s Travis Wyman may be on the outside looking in at the Steel Commander Stock 1000 title heading into the season finale this weekend at COTA, but you couldn’t tell by the effort he turned in on Friday.

Wyman earned provisional pole position by lapping over a second quicker than championship contender Hayden Gillim with his 2:12.707 coming on his ninth lap on a blisteringly hot afternoon at COTA. Disrupt Racing’s Gillim’s best lap was a 2:13.877, but he was likely happy with that considering the man who leads him in the championship battle by eight points, Ezra Beaubier, was seventh fastest on day one.

The Steel Commander Stock 1000 Championship will be decided this weekend as the class is not part of the season finale at New Jersey Motorsports Park in two weeks.

PDR Motorsports’ Diego Perez, meanwhile, ended the day with a spot on the provisional front row with Beaubier’s Orange Cat Racing teammate Kaleb De Keyrel fourth fastest. Benjamin Smith Racing’s Benjamin Smith completed the top five on Friday.

Supersport – Great Scott

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Tyler Scott managed to squeak past Supersport Champion elect Xavi Forés and his Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V2 in the closing stages of Q1 on Friday at COTA.

Scott lapped at a best of 2:14.435 to better Forés’ 2:14.567 with the duo who are at the top of the championship standings separated by just .132 of a second.

Scott’s new teammate Torin Collins ended the day third fastest, 1.4 seconds off Scott’s best lap. Collins has been competing in the FIM JuniorGP series, a Moto3 feeder series, in Europe.

Squid Hunter Racing’s Josh Hayes and Wrench Motorcycles’ David Anthony rounded out the top five.

Mission King Of The Baggers – Kyle Wyman Strikes First

With just three points separating the top three, the Mission King Of The Baggers Championship will likely be decided in two weeks at New Jersey Motorsports Park. What happens this weekend at COTA, however, could play a massive role in how things transpire at NJMP.

In Friday’s Q1, it was H-D Screamin’ Eagle ‘s Kyle Wyman, who is tied for second with James Rispoli and just three points behind leader Hayden Gillim, with the upper hand as he ended the session on top and .947 of a second clear of Indian Motorcycle/Progressive/Mission Foods’ defending series champion Tyler O’Hara. Wyman was the only rider who lapped in the 2:16s with his 2:16.266.

Sac Mile/SDI Racing/Roland Sands/Indian’s Bobby Fong was third fastest and 1.6 seconds behind Wyman. Then came the two Vance & Hines/Mission/Harley-Davidsons of Gillim and Rispoli rounding out the top five in Q1.

Mission Super Hooligan National Championship – McWilliams Owns It

Indian Motorcycle/Progressive/Mission Foods’ Jeremy McWilliams gave his competition plenty to think about tonight as he completely dominated Friday’s Q1 session in the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship.

McWilliams’s 2:17.836 was 2.3 seconds faster than his nearest rival, DiBrino Racing KTM’s Andy DiBrino, and 2.4 seconds ahead of his teammate and the man he’s tied with in the series championship, Tyler O’Hara.

Team Saddlemen’s Cory West ended the day fourth on his Harley-Davidson Pan America with Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Stefano Mesa rounding out the top five on his Energica Eva Ribelle RS electric motorcycle.

