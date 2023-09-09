Bulega dominates in Magny-Cours, further extending Championship lead

In a commanding performance at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, Nicolo Bulega of Aruba.it Racing – Ducati secured a convincing win, further solidifying his position as the championship leader.

Despite challenges, Stefano Manzi held on to secure second place, albeit facing an increasing gap to the leader. Valentin Debise, racing in front of his home crowd, celebrated his first-ever WorldSSP podium finish.

This race showcased a diverse top five, with four different motorcycle manufacturers represented.

Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) claimed fourth place, three seconds behind the podium, followed closely by Niki Tuuli (PTR Triumph) in fifth.

Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) rounded out the top six.

WorldSSP Race 1 Results

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team)

2. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) +0.587s

3. Valentin Debise (GMT94 Yamaha) +4.898s

4. Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) +7.701s

5. Niki Tuuli (PTR Triumph) +9.969s

6. Yari Montella (Barni Spark Racing Team) +12.013s

WorldSSP Championship standings

1. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) 333 points

2. Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) 282 points

3. Marcel Schroetter (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) 223 points

WorldSSP Tissot Superpole Results

1. Nicolo Bulega | Ducati | 1’40.074

2. Valentin Debise | Yamaha | +0.174s

3. Raffaele De Rosa | Ducati | +0.292s

P1 | Nicolo Bulega | Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team

“It was a very good race. It was very hot, and Stefano was pushing very hard, so I really had to push from the first to the last corner. It was a difficult race, but I enjoyed it. I’m happy because we’re the only Ducati on the podium, so that means that we are doing a really good job with my team, and this is really important for me. I hope to continue this way.”

